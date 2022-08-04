FBI director Wray vows to protect whistleblowers after GOP alleges effort to downplay Hunter Biden

FBI Director Christopher Wray promised whistleblowers under his oversight would be protected during a Senate hearing on Thursday.

It comes after Republican lawmakers claimed to have heard from current and former Justice Department officials and employees who accused the FBI of attempting to discredit investigations into Hunter Biden in 2020.

Chuck Grassley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, its then chairman, along with then-Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ron Johnson, had launched an investigation into President Joe Biden’s son after a leaked computer hard drive Hunter Biden’s laptop appeared to show signs of abusing his father’s position to further foreign business dealings.

Grassley wrote a letter to the FBI last month claiming to have heard “highly credible” allegations from within the DOJ coordinating the agency to dismiss “derogatory information regarding Hunter Biden” as disinformation.

Without going into details about the president’s son’s case, Grassley on Thursday urged Wray to protect whistleblowers from retaliation.

“I find retaliation against whistleblowers unacceptable. They play a very, very important role in our system,” Wray said.

The Trump-appointed FBI chief did not immediately answer when Grassley asked him if he would commit to not identifying the whistleblowers.

“We will scrupulously follow the rules regarding whistleblowers,” Wray said instead.

“Obviously, if there are allegations of misconduct by FBI agents, we want to make sure we get that information so we can use the tools we need to combat that behavior.”

He repeated, “But I certainly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, any prospect of retaliation against whistleblowers.”

Grassley again kept his question vague, asking Wray whether evidence that foreign actors are making “improper or illegal financial payments” to US elected officials or “politically exposed persons” would be a “national security concern” for the FBI.

“I think the kind of behavior you’re describing is typically something we’d look into very closely,” Wray said.

“It’s starting to turn into a mixture of what we call malicious foreign influence, with possible public corruption. And it’s something we take seriously.’

Hunter Biden’s laptop was reportedly discredited within the DOJ as disinformation around the same time it was being ignored by most major media outlets. At the time, intelligence experts dismissed the hard drive as “Russian disinformation.”

It entered the mainstream media’s news cycle when its content was verified by the Washington Post earlier this year.

It was also revealed this year that Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings are at the heart of a federal tax investigation — though there have been no public updates or reporting on that case since June.

The separate 2020 probe by Grassley and Johnson found that Hunter Biden had “silvered” his last name when his father was vice president and even set off some alarm bells within the State Department about the lucrative work of the 52-year-old recovering drug addict on the board of an energy company in Ukraine.

However, the case found no wrongdoing on the part of current President Biden himself.

Both Grassley and Johnson have said they will investigate the matter more deeply when Republicans regain a majority in Congress in November.

It comes after Grassley wrote a letter to several Defense Department agencies claiming to have “credible” whistleblower testimony that the FBI tried to ignore damaging information about Hunter Biden in the run-up to the 2020 election.

House GOP leaders also promised to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China if they win enough seats in the meantime.

Johnson said in a Fox News interview last Sunday that he has “no confidence” in Wray’s leadership in matters related to Hunter Biden.

“I’m not shocked, but it’s outrageous that the FBI would tip the scales of justice as they do,” he said in response to the whistleblower’s allegations.

“I am not confident that Christopher Wray will conduct this investigation, but it is important for the American public to understand that the FBI had Hunter Biden’s laptop in December 2019. They certainly saw evidence of what I believe to be the criminal activity on that laptop.”

Johnson accused the FBI of “doing nothing” with the alleged evidence.

“Here we are at the end of July, beginning of August 2022. What have they done with it?” the senator posed.

“No, you can’t, you can’t trust this Department of Justice, the FBI, to get to the bottom of this.”