FBI director Wray and agents are seeing increase in threats after the Mar-a-Lago raid, says report

According to sources, the FBI director and staff have seen a spate of threats and are considering steps to improve their security following the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Donald Trump’s allies have been brutally beating the FBI and the Justice Department since agents arrived at the former president’s Florida home on Monday.

Authorities monitoring social media posts are reporting a significant increase in death threats against FBI agents, said Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to Fox News.

Both officials are already traveling with armed guards. But there are discussions to step up protections as violent rhetoric circulates online.

Reports suggest an increase in online death threats against Attorney General Merrick Garland (left) and FBI Director Christopher Wray after agents searched Mar-a-Lago

The search was reportedly related to the National Archives and Records Administration, which is tasked with protecting presidential records owned by the public.

Mar-a-Lago is closed in summer. The affluent members generally leave Florida for cooler locations and only return for the winter. Trump was in New York on Monday

It comes as extremists on the right are rising up and claiming the country is already embroiled in civil war.

Extremism researcher Caroline Orr Bueno compiled a collection of violent abuses that was posted on Twitter.

‘Civil war! Pick up the guns, folks!’ said one commenter.

Elsewhere, senior conservatives have also ramped up their abuse of federal agencies.

“I will support a complete dismantling and elimination of the Democratic brownshirts known as the FBI,” wrote Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, comparing federal agents to the Nazi Party.

“This is too much for our republic to withstand.”

The unprecedented search marked a significant escalation in the federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed records from the White House when he stepped down in January 2021. Trump continues to flirt publicly with re-election to the presidency in 2024, but has not made it clear whether he will do so. to do.

The order related to the National Archives and Records Administration, which is tasked with protecting presidential records owned by the public, and whether there were classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. , according to a known person with the case.

The person said that the FBI took about 10 boxes of papers, but that a searched safe was empty.

Since then, Trump’s team has bombarded people on his mailing list with requests for donations.

They have used fiery rhetoric and accusations of a conspiracy against Trump to ask for money.

“Something like this has never happened to a president of the United States before, and it’s important you know that it wasn’t just my house that was violated — it was the home of every patriotic American I’ve fought for since. iconic moment when I descended the Golden Escalators in 2015,” Trump said in a fundraising email.

‘I stood up against the corruption of the radical left. I have given power back to the people and truly delivered for our country like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it.

“Seeing my approved candidates win big wins and see my dominance in all polls, they’re trying to hold back the Republican Party and me again.”