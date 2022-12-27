FBI captures one of its most wanted fugitives in Mexico where he had been teaching yoga classes

Mexican authorities have arrested a man wanted by the FBI for the 2010 murder of a Maryland college professor.

Jorge Rueda was arrested last week in the western state of Jalisco, where he worked as a yoga instructor, according to local media reports.

Rueda had fled the United States after allegedly killing Sue Marcum, who was found dead in her Bethesda home on October 25, 2010.

The 52-year-old suspect has been identified by Montgomery County authorities as having a “personal and financial relationship” with the American University Kogod School of Business professor, according to a statement released last Friday.

Jorge Rueda (pictured), wanted by the FBI for killing Maryland resident Sue Marcum in October 2010, was arrested in Guadalajara, Mexico, last week. He is being held in a Mexico City prison and awaiting extradition to the United States.

Sue Marcum (pictured) had listed her murderer Jorge Rueda, whom she dated, as a beneficiary on her $500,000 insurance policy

Rueda, who has dual Mexican and US citizenship, had been living in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, under the alias León Ferrara.

The newspaper El País reported that students and friends were increasingly concerned about her whereabouts after she failed to show up for yoga classes for three days.

He was last seen walking his two dogs and they feared he had been kidnapped before finding out he was in jail for allegedly murdering Marcum.

Rueda, who is being held in a Mexico City prison, told the outlet that he was not involved in Marcum’s murder.

‘I’m innocent. I guess not everything, but obviously that’s what they’re accusing me of,’ she said.

Rueda met Marcum in 2005 and over time formed a close bond with the college professor, friends told CNN in 2017.

Jorge Rueda hid in the city of Guadalajara, in western Mexico, and identified himself as León Ferrara.

Rueda told the newspaper El País that he is “innocent” of all those accused. He is awaiting extradition to the United States.

Rueda worked as a stockbroker and taught Spanish while taking yoga and meditation.

Larry March told the outlet that he met Rueda through Marcum and immediately raised concerns about Rueda’s behavior.

“Sue talked about him like he was on a pedestal, he was like a god,” said March, who warned Marcum that he “didn’t like this guy.” There’s something about him I just don’t like.

Rueda and Marcum dated, but the relationship took a turn for the worse around 2008 before Rueda moved back to the Mexican border city of Juárez.

March said he was driving to Marcum’s house on the day of the murder when he entered the house with a spare key she had given him and discovered it lying on the basement floor.

Police said Marcum had been hit in the head with a bottle and was likely strangled.

Authorities were able to obtain Rueda’s DNA and were able to connect him to Marcum’s murder.

While investigating the case, police discovered that Rueda was listed as a beneficiary on a $500,000 insurance policy that Marcum had taken out. At least $350,000 of Marcum’s savings had also vanished.

Rueda told El País that he had not followed the investigation into his friend’s murder.

“Once I went off the radar, I totally forgot about it,” he said. ‘I still have a hard time responding to that name of Jorge. I hardly have any of him inside of me anymore.

He added that he was in Mexico when Marcum was murdered.

“It was a long time ago, but the last time I saw her, I don’t know if it was weeks before what happened next,” he said.

Rueda is awaiting extradition to the United States.