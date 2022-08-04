FBI arrests ex-Louisville cop involved in deadly Breonna Taylor raid for lying on the search warrant

A former Louisville Police Department detective has been arrested and charged by the FBI for lying about a search warrant that led to the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s 2020 apartment.

Joshua Jaynes was fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department, in Kentucky, for his actions, which meant that Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by police.

His attorney, Thomas Clay, has confirmed that Jaynes was taken into custody by the FBI this morning, although the official charges are unclear.

However, he said he believes it is a conspiracy to falsify data in connection with a federal investigation.

Clay added that Jaynes was taken to an Oldham County detention center, and it’s unclear when the first court hearing could take place.

He said he believes two other LMPD officers involved in Taylor’s case, Kelly Hannah Goodlett and Kyle Meany, may also face federal charges.

Jaynes, 40, was fired in January 2021 for appending a false statement to his affidavit for the “non-knock” order to search Taylor’s apartment because of her drug dealer ex-boyfriend.

He claimed to have verified through a US Postal Inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, a suspected drug trafficker, had delivered packages to her apartment.

But he had actually spoken to a fellow officer, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, who had obtained the information from the police from Shivley. He later resigned from the force.

EMT Taylor was fatally shot by LMPD officers on March 13, 2020, sparking widespread protests across the country.

Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were also fired from their roles with the police over the Taylor case.

Hankison was acquitted of all charges in the drug attack that killed Taylor after he fired shots through her window and sliding glass door.

The bullets went to a neighboring apartment, with Taylor’s friend Kenneth Walker returning fire with a shot that struck an officer in the leg.

Police then opened fire, hitting Taylor six times and killing her in the incident.

He was found not guilty on three counts of willful threat to fire shots during a high-profile trial in March this year.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron failed to charge Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove of any crime last year, saying both officers had the right to fire back at Walker.

