FBI agents raid Mar-a-Lago: Trump says his home is ‘under siege’ by agents  

Donald Trump said on Monday that his Mar-a-Lago home has been raided by the FBI, reportedly as part of an investigation the former president took classified documents with him when he left the White House.

Trump didn’t say specifically what the federal agents were looking for, just that his Florida home was ‘under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.’

‘They even broke into my safe!’ the former president complained.

The investigation is focused on material that Trump brought with him to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House, the New York Times reported.

The 15 boxes of material reportedly contained classified information.

‘These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,’ he said in shocking statement released on Monday night.

‘After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.’

Trump, in his lengthy statement blasting the raid, called it ‘prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.

Donald Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home has been raided by the FBI

Trump’s Florida home: Mar-a-Lago

‘Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries.

‘Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.

‘They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.’

Trump did not appear to be Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence, when the raid took place. He was in Texas over the weekend.

He usually spends August at his golf club in Bedminister, N.J. Photos posted to social media show him there on Sunday, posing with a newly-engaged couple.

The Justice Department has been investigating the boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago.

In February, the National Archives and Records Administration asked DoJ to examine whether the former president violated federal law.

National Archives officials recovered 15 boxes of White House materials from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence – in apparent contravention of the federal records acts.

Trump insisted, at the time, that the transfer of boxes to the National Archives and Records Administration was done ‘openly and willingly’.

‘Following collaborative and respectful discussions, the National Archives and Records Administration openly and willingly arranged with President Trump for the transport of boxes that contained letters, records, newspapers, magazines, and various articles,’ he wrote in the third person.

He added: ‘Some of this information will someday be displayed in the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library for the public to view my Administration’s incredible accomplishments for the American People.

In response to the seizure of materials, the House Oversight and Reform Committee opened a probe into Trump’s improperly removing or destroying White House documents.

‘Removing or concealing government records is a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison,’ the congressional letter to NARA Archivist David Ferriero notes.

Boxes were spotted just outside the West Wing in the days leading up to former President Donald Trump’s last day in office

People wait for a moving van as they move boxes out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building on January 14, 2021

Trump is involved in several legal matters, including the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

John Rowley, a former federal prosecutor with multiple Trump world clients is now representing the former president in talks with the Justice Department, Politico reported.

He’s representing Trump on mattrs of executive privilege issues related to the department’s ongoing probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Earlier this month, federal agents seized a phone from lawyer John Eastman, who helped aid Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Eastman pushed the conspiracy theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence could single-handedly reject electors.

He also reportedly asked Rudy Giuliani to be on Trump’s pardon list, according to testimony presented in a June hearing of the House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection.