FBI agent Elvis Chan DENIES he warned Twitter security chief about Hunter Biden leak operation

Controversial FBI agent Elvis Chan has denied alerting then-Twitter’s security chief to an alleged Russian operation to hack and leak false information about Hunter Biden.

Yoel Roth had claimed in an affidavit to the Federal Election Commission in December 2020 that he felt compelled to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story and label it as coming from “hacked material” based on the information FBI agents gave him during this held weekly meetings. .

“At those meetings, I was told that the intelligence community expected individuals involved in political campaigns to become victims of hacking attacks and that material obtained through those hacking attacks was likely to be disseminated through social media platforms, including Twitter.

“I also heard during these rallies that there were rumors that Hunter Biden was involved in a hack-and-leak operation,” he said as Twitter sought to defend itself against a complaint from the Tea Party Patriots Foundation that its censorship was a “ in-kind’ campaign contribution to then-candidate Joe Biden.

But Chan, a special oversight agent for the Bureau, insisted in a statement in November that none of the agents specifically mentioned the Hunter Biden story as one of the possible “hack-and-leak” operations.

He testified as part of a lawsuit against the Biden administration, accusing the current president of organizing rallies in San Francisco for as many as seven D.C.-based FBI agents in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Those FBI agents would then meet with Big Tech officials to “remove disapproved speakers, views and content on social media platforms…under the guise of fighting misinformation,” the Republican attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri claim.

During questioning by Attorney General John Sauer late last month, Chan said he would interpret what Roth said in his sworn testimony “differently.”

He insisted he never discussed Hunter Biden’s laptop as the subject of a “hack-and-leak operation” during weekly meetings with content moderation officials on Facebook, Google, Twitter, Yahoo!, Reddit and even LinkedIn.

“In my opinion, we never specifically discussed Hunter Biden with Twitter,” he said. “So the way I read that is that there are hack and leak operations, and then I believed that at the time he marked one of the possible current events that happened leading up to the election.”

Chan went on to explain that because he can’t really remember discussing the Hunter Biden laptop, “we haven’t discussed it.

“So this would have been something he would have considered a hot button problem on his own.”

Chan also revealed in his testimony that the FBI now plans to hold more meetings with Big Tech officials ahead of the 2024 presidential election — and this time representatives from Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation will attend.

“They were added because they are a cloud infrastructure company,” he said of adding Apple to the discussions.

“And we believe that the tactical information, especially indicators that we’ve shared with them regarding foreign state-sponsored actors, could show up in any screening they do on iCloud.”

Hunter Biden’s forgotten laptop had revealed some raunchy photos of the now first son

The story about his laptop — which showed he had close ties to Chinese bureaucrats — was promptly spilled on Twitter

Chan also spoke of his close relations with the so-called “FBI enthusiasts” who had tried to discredit then-President Trump with claims that his administration had close ties to the Kremlin.

He admitted to knowing Peter Strzok, a former deputy assistant director of counterintelligence for the Bureau, as well as Lisa Page, an FBI attorney.

Peter Strzok, a former deputy assistant director of counterintelligence for the Bureau, was fired after it was revealed that he texted his girlfriend about his contempt for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump

The two were secretly having an affair at the time and had been texting each other about their contempt for a Trump presidency while investigating whether his 2016 campaign colluded with or was aided by Russia.

Special counsel Robert Mueller later removed Strzok from the investigation in late 2017 to protect its integrity after his texts became public.

In his testimony last month, Chan said he met with them to help Yahoo! News leak that Carter Page was under investigation for his ties to Russia.

Page immediately left the Trump campaign in the aftermath, while two campaign spokesmen denied he had ever been part of it.

Chan said he never discussed the prospect of a Russian “hack-and-leak” operation with the two FBIs, but noted that Jim Baker – a lawyer who previously worked for the FBI but now works for Twitter – attends the meetings. Has been .

Baker is now under fire for secretly meeting with some of his former colleagues at the Bureau before forcing Roth to label the Hunter Biden laptop story as “disinformation.”

He later sent a letter thanking the FBI for helping to suppress the story.

Chan’s testimony tells a different story than what Roth claimed in 2020 — and what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told podcaster Joe Rogan years later.

He said in August that Facebook officials attended that same meeting — and believed the agents were insinuating that the Hunter Biden story was also the result of one of these “hack-and-leak” operations.

Zuckerberg said, “The backdrop here is that the FBI actually came up to us, some people on our team, and said, ‘Hey, just so you know, you have to be on high alert…we thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda used to be.” in the 2016 elections.”

At that time he said: We have the word that there will in fact be a kind of dump similar to this. So just be vigilant.’

Zuckerberg admitted that the FBI did not specifically name the Hunter Biden story, but that it “fits the pattern” of what the agency had been discussing.

The Meta CEO subsequently said he regretted the decision to suppress the story.

“It turned out in hindsight — the fact-checkers looked into it and no one could say it was false,” he said.

“So basically it had this period where it became less widespread.”

Speaking to podcaster Joe Rogan in August, Mark Zuckerberg said he also thought the FBI was insinuating that the Hunter Biden story was part of a Russian plot

In a statement afterwards, the FBI said the agency “routinely notifies” social media companies of potential security threats.

The press release read in part: “The FBI has provided companies with foreign threat indicators to help them protect their platforms and customers from abuse by foreign malicious influencers.”

The agency added that they “cannot ask or direct companies to take action based on information received.”

It also said: ‘[The FBI] regularly informs US private sector entities, including social media providers, of potential threat intelligence so that they can decide how to better defend themselves against threats,” reports NBC news.

Meta later responded to the FBI’s statement on Twitter, saying, “The FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference — nothing specific about Hunter Biden.”

But on Monday, journalist Michael Shellenberger revealed how the FBI met with Jim Baker ahead of the 2020 presidential election before convincing Roth that the material from Hunter Biden’s laptop could be “Russian disinformation.”

The trove of documents Shellenberger released detail how several former FBI officials joined Twitter, and those who remained with the Bureau had tried to get top-level security clearance for Twitter officials so they could be informed charged with alleged election interference.

Agents allegedly even paid Twitter executives $3.5 million to squander the story.

As a result of these efforts, Shellenberger said, Twitter had removed all references to the New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China less than two hours after it was published.