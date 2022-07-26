FBI accuses former Marine of planning ‘rapekrieg’ attacks on white women as part of Neo-Nazi plot

The FBI accused a former US Marine of plotting to sexually assault white women as part of a neo-Nazi “Rapekrieg” plot to increase the American white population.

Matthew Belanger was arrested in New York on July 10 and charged with lying to a federal firearms licensee as part of a plan to get someone to buy him an assault rifle and handgun. Belanger, whose mugshot has not been released, pleaded not guilty to the firearms charges on Monday.

Belanger’s alleged nefarious behavior went far beyond mere gun ownership, but as a July 14 court memo revealed he was the focus of an FBI Joint Terrorism Taskforce investigation that grew out of a history of neo-Nazi associations and anti-Semitic behavior and conspiracies.

Some of that behavior included participating in paramilitary training with the goal of overthrowing the “Zionist Order of Governments,” and plotting “widespread murder and assault” to reconfigure America’s racial makeup, largely by “raping white women to to increase production’. of white children.’

The memo pointed out that much of Belanger’s neo-Nazi behavior took place while he was still on duty with the US Marine Corps from 2019 to 2021. He is currently being held in a federal detention center in Honolulu, where he was stationed while still in the Marines.

According to an affidavit from the FBI, Belanger had previously used the same bogus means to obtain a Luger (above), a pistol commonly used by Nazi soldiers during World War II.

Prosecutors say Belanger hired a New York police officer to purchase a PTR91 assault rifle while in Honolulu.

The charges come after Belanger received a “other than honorable discharge” from the Marines in May 2021 for misconduct, after an FBI raid on his barracks in October 2020 yielded “1,950 images, videos and documents related to white power groups, Nazi literature.” , brutality towards the Jewish community, cruelty towards women, rape, mass murderers.’

Those findings were part of Belanger’s involvement with a neo-Nazi organization known as Rapekrieg, which prosecutors say has “overlapping beliefs and membership in other neo-Nazi groups such as “Rapewaffen” and “Atomwaffen.” Those groups have been charged with illegal firearms, have received stories of threatening journalists and have been linked to at least one murder, police said. rolling stone.

A Rapekrieg manifesto cited in the court documents states that “rape ideology” is an “effective tool” for defeating its enemies, who are largely made up of Jews and minorities.

The manifesto describes the drive for a “first world collapse” where people who “have some doubts about pulling the trigger on a Jewish child” will not be strong enough to stay in the organization.

There is talk of “brainwashing” women and forcing them to become dependent on men because they are used to breed white people and purify the world.

To be successful in this battle, the white man must learn to hate and see red as soon as he sees a member of the race who has inflicted unspeakable terrors on his people.

The court’s memo states that Belanger and Rapekrieg employees of Long Island had purchased weapons and tactical equipment and discussed plans for attacked synagogues and women, including overseeing a synogge and making plans to attack it with Molotov cocktails in 2019. .

A source told prosecutors Belanger that the response was “good find” when a potential rape target — a high school girl photographed at a music recital — was shared in a Rapekrieg chat group. One member of the group said, “You might get her pretty easily,” and Belanger said, “I’m not on the mainland right now, so no.”

Prosecutors also allege that Belanger “identified two individuals popular for their work with the Jewish community, along with associated physical addresses” as potential targets for an attack, and also created a fake social media account with a Jewish name that included he posted messages trying to ‘generate’. Blacks hate the Jewish community by making derogatory statements while disguised as a Jewish man.”