Fayette Chamber recognizes local business standouts at awards ceremony

Small Business of the Year Awards goes to Jason Hunter designs. Photo/Submitted.

Jason Hunter Design was named the Fayette Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Small Business of The Year at their Annual Award Celebration on Wednesday, December 7th at Southside Center at Triumph Station.

This year’s Annual Awards Celebration, one of the Chamber’s most anticipated events, brought together past recipients, members, community leaders, and elected officials to recognize distinguished business and community leaders in Fayette County.

Jason Hunter Design was founded in 2000 while Jason was a junior at Rutgers University. Since then, he has been marketing and creating websites. The company goal remains to serve businesses, providing them with the tools to elevate their online presence and fulfill their missions. As of October 2022, the company has grown more than 17% this year. The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has been operating and honoring thoughtful community leaders like Jason Hunter for 57 years.

Small businesses are the backbone of our community, accounting for 70% of the membership of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce. The Small Business of the Year award is awarded to a small business that has demonstrated growth and a significant economic impact on the community.

Chamber honors Corporate Citizen

Eaton Corporation was named the Fayette Chamber of Commerce 2022 Corporate Citizen at their Annual Award Celebration on Wednesday, December 7th at Southside Center at Triumph Station. The Corporate Citizen of the Year Award, sponsored by Cooper Lighting Solutions, is given to an organization that incorporates community service into its core operating strategies and sees it as beneficial to businesses, customers, employees, and the community. Kraig Kasler, President of Cooper Lighting Solutions presented the award to Eaton Corporation.

It all started with Joseph Eaton in 1911. He invested in a new idea when transportation was undergoing dramatic change: the first gear-driven truck axle. More than a century later, Eaton Corporation has evolved and grown significantly while remaining committed to their founder’s spirit for innovation. Over the years, they have expanded their portfolio of products, services, and systems by integrating power management.

Eaton Corporation company’s motto “We Make What Matters Work” has been the stellar foundation of their financial contributions and their willingness to work with local organizations. Eaton helps customers solve power management challenges through industry leading electrical, aerospace, hydraulic, vehicle products and services. They are dedicated to manufacturing excellence and provide innovative products.

2022 Fayette Hero award

Katie Salisbury

For three years, The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has been telling stories about local heroes who may go unnoticed. In conjunction with Southern Light Cinema, the Fayette Chamber of Commerce asked for nominations for residents who are the definition of an unmasked hero in our community. Fayette Senior Services nominated Katie Salisbury.

Meals on Wheels Care Manager Natalie Hynson observed the extra care Katie Salisbury would give seniors on her delivery routes. Unlike other volunteers, she noticed how often phone calls would come in to see if Katie were available and if she could manage extra deliveries on her route. With much pride, she makes herself available to continue to see the bright smiles she puts on our seniors’ faces. She goes beyond the cause to ensure that the clients served are well nourished. Katie spends extra time at the homes of many people in addition to delivering meals throughout the week.

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the over 5,000 community based programs widespread throughout the country dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger and to empower local community programs to improve the health and quality of life of the seniors they serve so that no one is left hungry or isolated.

Non-Profit of the Year

The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has named Fayette Humane Society 2022 Non-Profit of the Year at their Annual Award Celebration on Wednesday, December 7th, at Southside Center at Triumph Station. The Piedmont Fayette Non-Profit established the Non-Profit of the Year award to recognize local 501.c.(3) organizations that made a significant impact on Fayette County’s quality of life.

Stephen Porter, CEO of Piedmont Fayette Hospital, which is the award sponsor, presented the award to the Fayette Humane Society. The Fayette Humane Society advocates for animals, supports the community, and strengthens pet-owner relationships. They envision a community in which all Fayette County companion animals are spayed or neutered and treated with compassion and respect.

The Fayette Humane Society founded in 1973 has been successful due to the generous hearts of volunteers. Compassion, respect, fairness, forward vision, teamwork, and stewardship are among their values. The National Council on Pet Population Study and Policy’s most recent survey estimates that 64% of the animals that enter shelters are euthanized.

Chet Wells Award

The Fayette Chamber of Commerce announces Courtney Jimerson and Ashley Newton as the 2022 Chet Wells Award recipients at their Annual Award Celebration held Wednesday, December 7th, at Southside Center at Triumph Station. Sister Ward, Area Manager of Georgia Power presented the award to the Courtney Jimerson and Ashley Newton. Chet Wells was known for his tireless work on building and growing the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.

Each year, the Board Chair gives the Chet Wells Award to recognize an individual who goes beyond the call of duty to help the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce flourish. Both Courtney Jimerson and Ashley Newton, both employed by Cancer Treatment Centers of America, embody the spirit of Chet Wells. The two were an integral part of the 2022 Business on the Green Golf Tournament, making it a success. They recruited and organized a team of volunteers to keep the tournament running smoothly.

2022 Carolyn Cary Dreambuilder Award

Fayette State Court Judge Jason Thompson. Photo/Submitted.

The Fayette Chamber of Commerce announces Judge Jason Thompson as the 2022 Carolyn Cary Dreamerbuilder recipients at their Annual Award Celebration held Wednesday, December 7th, at Southside Center at Triumph Station. Since 2002, the Carolyn Cary Dreambuilder award has been given to an individual or organization with a significant vision for our community and who freely gave their time and talents to make an impact in Fayette County.

Judge Jason Thompson has worked to uphold the law and expand community-benefiting programs. He established the Fayette County Accountability Court, a post-conviction program to assist participants in their rehabilitation from alcohol and substance abuse. The Fayette County Accountability Court has had 64 participants complete the program since its inception.

He regularly speaks to local schools about the judicial system and leadership to inspire the community’s youth. He also works with high school interns in the court system to encourage and empower them to pursue a career in the legal system. He meets with students who want to go to law school and gives them advice and mentorship. He is the host of the First Friday coffee group. The goal of this group is to bring people from various social classes together. He is constantly strengthening the bonds of everyone in our community.

2022 Young Gamechanger

Adam Glendye was named the Fayette Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Young Gamechanger of the Year at their Annual Award Celebration on Wednesday, December 7th at Southside Center at Triumph Station. The award was presented by Stephen Childs, Vice President of Human Resources for Panasonic Automotive and this year’s award sponsor. The Young Gamechanger award is presented to the most recent generation who has demonstrated a high level of community service in Fayette County by having a foundation of strong work ethic and volunteer spirit.

Glendye stood out among the nominees for his eagerness to make a significant contribution to our community. He is the director of the local Grow Counseling Office. He works closely with the Fayette County DUI, drug courts, and the Veteran’s Treatment Center as a Certified Counselor. In addition to working as a counselor for Promise Place he is the past president of the Rotary Club of Peachtree City, and the youngest person ever to be the president.