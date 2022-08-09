Faye Winter Details On Racist Trolls Saying They Hope She And Teddy Soares Can’t Have Kids

Faye Winter is candid about racist trolls from people who say they hope she and her boyfriend Teddy Soares can’t have children.

The Love Island star, 27, explained that she and Teddy – whose parents are Nigerian – have been struggling with the despicable abuse after a ‘tough time’, but she has learned to block it.

She revealed that she has received comments saying she is “not worthy” to be a part of Teddy’s culture and that they hope she can’t have his children.

Speaking on the Secure the Insecure with Johnny Seifert podcast, she said, “We’ve had a really hard time and we’ve had the struggle.

‘I’ve certainly been told I’m not, I’m not worthy of being admitted’ [Teddy’s] culture and people hope i cant bear nigerian kids.

“I’ve had some really bad things and Teddy had some bad things, but it’s all noise from the outside because it’s not coming from anyone who cares.

“Everyone who’s ever met us wants nothing more than for me and Teddy to get married, have babies, and live happy lives.”

Faye explained that Teddy’s mother, who is Portuguese, had similar issues when she first began a romance with the star’s father.

She added: “She said she had quite a few issues when she was with Teddy’s dad, you know, where she didn’t feel like she was going to be accepted in the culture.

“You know, I feel that way sometimes — and I’m also afraid I’m not enough to try.

“I get on so well with his family, and he gets along with mine, and basically everything else around is just noise that we don’t have to listen to.”

It comes after Faye teased a potential engagement to Teddy when she tried on huge sparkly rings at a Tiffany event on Friday.

The former real estate agent jokingly pressured her 26-year-old when she told him, “If you love me, buy me one!”

At the Tiffany and Co. exhibit, Faye — who just celebrated her one year anniversary with the hunk — shared some behind-the-scenes clips.

In the video, she said, “So today we came to the Tiffany and Co. exhibition courtesy of Fendi and now we’re going to look at engagement rings for me!”

Teddy then jokingly tried to run away, but as she playfully pulled him back, she told him, “If you love me, buy me one.”

The TV star replied, “I love you, but you’re going to give me a heart attack.”

Faye then pointed out, “It’s only the price that gives you a heart attack. I’m going to get my ring, guys. I’m going to get my ring.’

The reality star then sat down with her nervous partner as she tried on huge engagement rings with a jewelry consultant.

Teddy looked sheepish when he saw the beauty wearing a gold ring with the huge glittering stone on her finger as she showed her fans the breathtaking jewelry online.

Smiling, Faye said, “I think I kinda fit in, you know, it looks great” as she ran the camera over Teddy.

He confessed, “It looks good,” before she took off the jewelry and returned it to the exhibit.