Faye Winter and Teddy Soares look loved-up at the afterparty for Avatar: The Way Of Water premiere

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares seemed as in love as ever when they stepped into the after party for the world premiere of Avatar: The Way Of Water on Tuesday.

The former Love Island stars posed arm in arm as they interacted with the stars at the lavish bash, hosted at The Natural History Museum in London.

Faye, 27, has a busty display in a glamorous silver strappy dress covered in an array of sparkling sequins.

She let her outfit do the talking while keeping her accessories minimal and accentuating her striking features with a bronzed makeup palette.

The reality TV star styled her lustrous golden locks in a chic updo and let curly locks fall loosely to frame her stunning features.

She was seen posing with her boyfriend Teddy, who had a suave figure in blue trousers with an oversized blazer style shirt.

He had a huge smile and wore a well-groomed beard as he put his arm around Faye at the event.

The pair seemed as loved-up as ever when their outing came after recently celebrating their one-year anniversary.

The guests all attended the premiere and after-party to celebrate the highly anticipated Avatar sequel, which came after the first epic was revealed to be the highest-grossing film of all time.

The second film, titled Avatar 2: The Way of Water, has brought back much of the original cast, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney and Stephen Lang, as well as Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel.

Jake Sully lives on the planet Pandora with his newfound family IMDb page.

“As soon as a known threat returns to finish what started earlier, Jake must team up with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.”

The trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released just a month before the movie’s December 16 release.