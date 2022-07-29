Faye White wants to create a legacy for women’s football and not repeat mistakes of 2012

Former England captain Faye White wants to build on the success of the women’s team at Euro 2022 and not repeat the mistakes made after the 2012 London Olympics.

England will face Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, in a match that will be watched by millions of viewers across the country.

It is the Lionesses’ first major final since 2009 and Faye believes this is the perfect opportunity to build a future for the women’s game – something that was not taken advantage of after the 2012 Olympics.

Speak with OLBGFaye, who captained the England team in that 2009 final, said: ‘We need to build a future for women’s football that we haven’t seen since the Olympics. It’s about getting people to the WSL games and giving them more exposure. I saw the young girl partying on TV, and seeing some of the players cry made me emotional too.

“You just think she should have that role model like boys have and it’s about changing the views of younger generations, educating them and educating them as they get older.

“Every young girl should have the opportunity to play and the FA has emphasized the importance of being in primary school so that’s where the difference will be made. Some schools still don’t have football opportunities for girls and that needs to change.’

White won 90 caps for England during her career and played 300 games for Arsenal and she believes now is the time to create a legacy for the women’s game, including playing more WSL games in men’s stadiums.

“This is important for the legacy of the tournament.” said the 44-year-old.

“We need to focus on getting people to the next round of WSL games and future matches in England. However, we have to pick larger grounds to have them in. We have to be in the men’s stadiums because that’s what people want.

“With Arsenal, people don’t want to go to Borehamwood, because there can only be about 2000 fans in there. At some point, it has to take that step to play more regularly on the larger field. The FA and clubs need to look for ways to do it to create a transformation.”

England coach Serena Weigman celebrates seeing her side beat Sweden in the semi-final

White says more WSL games should be played in men’s stadiums like this Old Trafford clash

In that 2009 Final, Germany was too good for England and won the game 6-2 in Helsinki to win the European Championship trophy and White believes the current crop will have to avoid a slow start or the similar taste of a can suffer defeat.

A slow start against Germany could cost England. If you give their striker Alexandra Popp one chance, she scores.

“We know the Germans are good and you can’t afford to start slow. I remember the chance Sweden had against England in the first minute, and Germany would take it away.

“We have to stop the passes and the shots because Germany can be scary. England cannot afford to give Germany those chances because they only need one chance. They are ruthless.’

