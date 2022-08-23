Faye Brookes looks effortlessly glamorous in a black silk co-ord

<!–

She announced last week that she had split from her personal trainer boyfriend Joe Davies.

But beaming, Faye Brookes left her romantic woes behind as she enjoyed a night out at the theater in Manchester on Tuesday night.

The Coronation Street actress, 34, looked effortlessly glamorous in a black silk co-ord for The Identical press night at the Lowry Theatre.

Faye showed off her sense of style in the halterneck top that had pretty sequins on the top and showed off her tight arms.

The floating wide-leg pants completed the look and she increased her height with matching black heels while carrying a quilted Chanel bag.

The brunette beauty wore her dark locks in a perfect top knot and opted for a glamorous makeup look for her night out.

The night out comes after Faye announced she’s split from her personal trainer boyfriend Joe.

The star took to social media last Tuesday to reveal that she and her former beau had decided to end their relationship after three years together.

Faye, who is best known for playing Kate Connor in the ITV soap, took to Twitter to confirm the news and told her fans that they were “very sadly” split up.

She posted to her 85,000 followers on the app, writing: “Just wanted to say that, very sadly, after almost three years, Joe and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“We had the best time and our mutual respect, admiration and friendship is stronger than ever.”

The news comes after Faye revealed her and Joe’s plans to get married and have children in February 2021, while declaring that he was the “best cheerleader” when she appeared on Dancing On Ice.

When asked if an engagement is at stake, Faye said: OKAY! magazine“I’d love to get married and I know Joe would too, but right now we’re loving our lives and there’s no pressure.”

Her partner Joe agreed: “We both have a great future ahead of us and we’re on our own journey.”

The Dancing On Ice star was previously in a relationship with singer Gareth Gates.

The couple dated for seven years and got engaged in January 2019, but called off the wedding in August of that year and went their separate ways.

A source close to the singer at the time claimed that while the couple wants to remain friends, they couldn’t make their relationship work.

An insider told Manchester Evening News: ‘Faye and Gareth are both extremely sad about the end of their relationship.

“They still care deeply about each other and want to remain friends, but the wedding has been called off.

“They’ve tried to make it work, but unfortunately it’s not the intention.”

Faye is said to have thrown herself into work to help with her heartbreak.