Favourable schedule should help Senators get off to much-needed strong start

The fall of 2021 was the Ottawa Senators’ autumn horror.

Whatever could have gone wrong actually happened.

The funny thing is, looking back, disaster wasn’t immediately apparent. The Sens actually won two of their first three games, including an opening win over rival Toronto Maple Leafs, a team that would finish the season with 115 points.

Ottawa then lost on the road to Toronto and bounced back to beat the Dallas Stars at the Canadian Tire Center and advance to 2-1. No one could have predicted that the Sens would win just two of their next 17 games to fall back to 4-15-1 and essentially lose sight of the Eastern Conference contenders. Season over. Playing the chord through US Thanksgiving.

There was sickness and injury, which felt more like a biblical plague and plague.

Starting goalkeeper Matt Murray was injured, not for the first time. Perhaps the biggest culprit was the spread of COVID-19 which sapped the team’s strength and personnel until mid-November, before the NHL finally stepped in and shut down the Sens for a week, too little, too late.

Yet another compressed schedule to get around the coronavirus interruptions didn’t help. Four times during the first 19 games, the Senators faced a back-to-back scenario and nine of those first 19 were en route, with seven of the 19 having time zone changes.

What a difference a year makes. The Senators will not have a back-to-back scenario this season until December 2-3. Not only do the Senators have a revamped roster and set of expectations (more on that to follow), they have a friendlier schedule as the NHL moves back to a more normal way of doing things.

Of course, other teams will take breaks as well, but Ottawa’s schedule, especially to kick off the season, is very good for a franchise desperate to avoid the kind of slow start that has plagued every campaign since 2017.

It will be important to play well at home as the Senators will play 11 of their first 17 games at the CTC.

13 of the first 20 games vs non-playoff teams

Competitiveness can be tricky to measure, as Ottawa wasn’t the only team to improve its off-season roster, but using last year’s results as a benchmark, the Senators don’t have much tough opposition over their first 20 games, through 25. November. In fact, 13 of those 20 games involved teams that didn’t make the playoffs last spring: Buffalo (twice), Philadelphia (twice), Vancouver, Arizona, New Jersey (twice), Vegas (twice), the New York Islanders, San Jose and Anaheim.

As for the 2021-22 playoff teams meeting the Senators early on, the Florida Panthers are not expected to be the first team they were last season. And the Boston Bruins are a team Ottawa is targeting as a potential club to push out of the top eight. The Buffalo Sabers should be better, but still beatable.

On paper. It all looks good on paper. This week it gets real, with the season opener in Buffalo on Thursday. The senators held a team bonding session in Mont Tremblant on Tuesday and were scheduled to return to the ice in Quebec on Wednesday before departing for Buffalo.

Forsberg could roll with it

Head coach DJ Smith admitted the staff have been thinking about using the friendly schedule to stay with goalkeeper Anton Forsberg every game in October, assuming he is doing well. Cam Talbot, signed as a co-starter at Forsberg, is injured and is expected to be out for about four weeks.

“There’s no back-to-backs,” Smith said. “If he’s not overtaxed, I don’t see why not.”

The senators signed veteran journeyman Magnus Hellberg to support Forsberg.

Brassard is back, in a new role

Smith admitted that one of the highlights of a coach’s job is to tell someone that he made the team. That moment is just as satisfying if the player is an experienced player on a camp PTO or a prospect making it for the first time.

On Thanksgiving Monday, Smith was able to announce to Derick Brassard and the rest of the team on the ice that Brassard was awarded a contract. That one-year deal, for $750,000, puts Brassard in the role of veteran sage, much as center Jason Spezza has been for the Maple Leafs for the past three seasons.

The 35-year-old Brassard was a top player the last time the Senators were a playoff team, in 2017. Now he will be used as an extra striker if needed, be it due to injuries or other circumstances.

“I’m excited to be back here and have a chance to play with those guys,” Brassard said. “This has been amazing, the last three weeks, I’ve met all the young guys and all the energy they bring to the ice – I’m pretty excited for the start of the season.”

Smith is happy to have Brassard at his disposal.

“As a 13th or 14th man, he’s very handy, whether it’s a bottom man on the penalty kill or face-offs, or being able to play in the power play,” Smith said. “He still has tons of talent and sense of hockey.”

As it was for Spezza, a former captain of the Senators, adapting to a bottom six role and the occasional cheerleader in the press box is a big change after a career as an attacking player. Brassard says he’s fine with it and didn’t want to go anywhere but Ottawa. Brassard can play center or wing, adding to his versatility.

All in all, a clever in-depth signing by the Senators. Brassard could be an important veteran voice in a room that is still quite young.