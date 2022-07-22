Fauci’s pension will be MORE than Biden’s salary when he retires

White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, will receive a higher retirement pension than President Biden in salary, according to a report.

Fauci’s freshman retirement benefit will be $414,000, according to an analysis conducted by open the books, that’s more than the $400,000 salary the president brings in.

The analysis assumed Fauci will retire in January 2025, as the infectious disease expert recently said he would retire by the end of the Biden administration.

Fauci currently earns a federal salary of $480,654, but Open the Books estimates he will earn $530,000 a year by 2024, if he stays on track with the five percent pay increases he’s gotten every year for the past several years. He was the highest paid employee in the entire federal government for both 2021 and 2020.

Long-serving bureaucrats typically leave public service with soft pensions — the Office of Personnel Management provides 80 percent of the average of a bureaucrat’s three highest-paid years in office.

Fauci has long served as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a sub-bureau of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where he earns his boss, NIH head Francis Collins, who made $203,500 last year. , and Collins’ boss, Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra, who made $203,500.

Fauci, 81, told Politico this week that he will leave his post before the end of President Biden’s term, after serving seven governments.

‘We are now in a pattern. If someone says, “You’re leaving when we don’t have Covid anymore,” I’ll be 105. I think we’ll live with this,” Biden’s chief medical adviser told Politico when asked if he felt obligated to stay in place.

Fauci became the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a position he still holds, in 1984. From there, he led the nation through viral illnesses including HIV/AIDS, swine flu, SARS, MERS, Ebola and eventually Covid-19.

Fauci was initially the public face of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, but relations between the head of the NIAID and Trump soured as Trump grew impatient with Fauci’s cautious approach to lockdowns. Unsurprisingly, Fauci has once again become a public face for the White House under the Biden administration.

Republicans have already run their midterm campaigns promising to investigate Fauci. In Congress, they clashed several times with Fauci over the NIH grant that went to a lab in the city where COVID-19 originated.

“I don’t think they can say anything about science,” Fauci said of the Republicans in Congress calling for research. ‘If you want to investigate that, be my guest. If I tell someone it’s important to follow basic good public health practices… what are you going to research about that?’