Fauci will step down in December

When Covid hit the US in 2020, Fauci stepped into the national spotlight as the face of the government’s pandemic response. His public role earned him worldwide fame, cast by many as a hero of the pandemic era. But Fauci’s fame also earned him pariah status in some circles, especially among Republican lawmakers, Covid skeptics and opponents of public health measures designed to fight the virus.

Fauci has had an outsized, decades-long influence on public health policy. The doctor joined the NIH in 1968 under then-President Lyndon Johnson, and in 1984 Fauci was tapped to lead the infectious diseases branch as the AIDS epidemic rocked the country. He has advised every president since Ronald Reagan.

It’s not yet clear what Fauci will do next, but he made it clear with his announcement that he has no intention of retiring. He said he hopes to use this next chapter to “inspire and guide the next generation of scientific leaders.”

“While I am leaving my current positions, I am not retiring. After more than 50 years in government service, I intend to continue the next phase of my career while still having so much energy and passion for my field,” he said.