Fauci: ‘We are not where we need to be if we are going to quote ‘live with the virus”

“We still need to be aware of how unusual this virus is and remains in its ability to evolve into new variants that defy standard public health mechanisms for handling an outbreak,” Fauci said Monday, adding that the intensity of the outbreak outbreak currently is “unacceptably high.” As of Monday, nearly 400 people died from Covid every day, According to the CDC.

Fauci attributed the persistence of the virus in part to the “lack of a unified acceptance of the interventions available to us in this country.”

“Even now, more than two years, almost three years after the outbreak, we have vaccinated only 67 percent of our population and only half of that has gotten a single boost,” Fauci said.

Fauci acknowledged that the pandemic is “moving in the right direction” but warned that it is “likely we will see another variant appear” that will appear in late fall and early winter.