Fauci says there is ‘no reason’ for GOP to investigate him but tells Sen. Rand Paul to ‘go ahead’

Anthony Fauci said he is not concerned about Senator Rand Paul’s threats to investigate him if Republicans regain a majority in Congress next year.

“My data is an open book,” said Dr. Fauci Tuesday morning on CNN’s New Day.

“They talk about things that are really bizarre, like crimes against democracy by shutting down the government,” he continued. “All I’ve ever done — and go back and look at everything I’ve ever done — was to recommend common sense, good CDC-recommended public health policies that have saved millions of lives.”

The best immunologist in the country challenged, “If you want to examine me for that, go ahead.”

His response comes after Republican Senator Paul of Kentucky threatened an investigation.

“Somehow, if we’re in the majority, we’ll subpoena his file and he’ll testify under oath in the Senate,” Paul said of Fauci on Monday.

Paul, an ophthalmologist before becoming a legislator, is in line to chair the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions if Republicans win the majority. North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr, the current member, is retiring from the Senate.

Earlier this year, Paul shared the same sentiment, saying, “If we win in November, if I chair a committee, if I have a subpoena, we’ll go after each of the [Fauci’s] defeated.’

Fauci appeared on CNN Tuesday morning as he discussed the spread of Monkeypox in the US and President Biden’s recovery from COVID-19.

Paul and Fauci are no stranger to tiffs, with the two constantly sparring in public over the last few years of the coronavirus pandemic.

In particular, Paul Fauci has questioned the origin of the virus and the gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, whose senator claims how COVID-19 came to be.

The Kentucky lawmaker has accused Fauci of being somehow involved in the rise of the virus because the National Institutes of Health provided funding to an organization that conducts research in the Wuhan lab.

Fauci has repeatedly denied these claims.

However, the doctor said on Friday that he is now “open” to the possibility that the virus was the result of a leak in a Chinese lab, after repeatedly saying the most likely first emergence was an animal transmitting the disease to a human.

“We have an open mind, but it seems like this was a natural occurrence, but you keep an open mind,” he told Fox News’ Bret Baier in a Friday interview.

Baier horrified Fauci over a claim he made in April 2020 after being linked to a report from Baier himself in which Fauci dismissed the lab leak theory as “a shiny object that will disappear.”

The Fox News anchor said, “When you read Kristian Andersen’s email saying…”you have to look very closely to see that some of the features (might) look technical.”

“And you say this is a shiny object and it will disappear. It doesn’t look like you’re open to it.’

Fauci seemed to try to deviate by flattering Baier, “Bret, I know you’re a good person, I’ve known you for a long time.”

“If you take a group of emails where people think and think out loud, and stop there, and don’t look at the weeks of consideration by the same people who wrote the same emails… in published peer review literature, they explain why they thought it was a natural phenomenon,” he added.

In February 2020, California-based virologist Kristen Andersen speculated that COVID appeared to be genetically engineered.