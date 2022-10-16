Fauci recalls highs and lows of Trump Covid response

In an exit-style interview as he prepares to leave a 54-year career in government service, Fauci said the former president should be given credit where due for his administration’s vaccine campaign; however, he also reflected on what he considered to be the more difficult times advising Trump.

Fauci said he had “a bad feeling” about the April 2020 briefing in which Trump would eventually propose injecting disinfectants to fight Covid before the briefing even began.

The government initially brought in a Department of Homeland Security representative — ABC showed photos of Bill Bryan, who attended the briefing — to speak with the situation room, Fauci said.

“As soon as I heard it I said, ‘Holy shit, this is going wrong. Why don’t I stop this?’” Fauci told Karl. Had he been there, he would have given a “time out” signal on the briefing, he added.

Fauci held out through the remainder of Trump’s tenure and the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency, but announced in August that he plans to step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (part of NIH) in December. ) and top pandemic medical advisor.

The country had the “triple misfortune” of undergoing a pandemic in a divided society in an election year, Fauci said, leading the nation’s response to get “very quickly” political.

“It was a triple blow,” Fauci said.

On leaving his post, the advisor on the Covid-19 and AIDS crises, among others, said that he “wants to be remembered as someone who gave everything he had” directly for the United States and indirectly for the world.

He said he gets chills at the thought of leaving the National Institutes of Health campus for the last time in his 80s, where he had started in 1968 at the age of 27.

“I didn’t leave anything on the field,” Fauci said.