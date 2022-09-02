Fauci now says he may NOT testify to Congress ‘if it’s ‘character assassination’

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci tweaked his language on whether he will testify before Congress after his impending retirement — he said he won’t “play” if hearings are designed to follow his character.

Fauci, 81, made the final comments weeks after announcing his retirement, in a decision that led Republicans to say they still plan to bring him back for more hearings, even after he leaves administration.

“If I am asked to testify, I will testify. I have nothing to hide,” Fauci . said Science in an interview.

“I can explain everything I’ve done and I can defend everything I’ve done. But if it becomes clear that it’s not good faith oversight, but character assassination, I might not play along,” he said.

That language contained a stronger suggestion that he might not show up, and followed harsh public statements from Republicans following his announcement of his retirement.

Late last month, Fox News host Neil Cavuto Fauci asked if his retirement was to avoid GOP investigations if they took control of the House.

‘Not at all. Not even a little bit,’ Fauci replied.

“I mean, I have nothing to hide and I can defend every decision I’ve made, so I’m not afraid of that at all. That didn’t even come as a minor consideration,” he added.

When pressed, he also mentioned character assassination and said he would be happy to participate in “legitimate” surveillance.

“I believe surveillance is an important part of the government process, but some of the things that have happened have been outright character assassination. That’s not an overview. So if they want to get legitimate, dignified surveillance, I’d be happy to,” he said.

Almost home: “But if it becomes clear that it’s not a good-faith inattention but a character assassination, I might not play along,” Fauci said. He threw the first pitch for a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Seattle

sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has clashed with Fauci in hearings and vowed to question him again about Wuhan lab leak theory

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a member of the House Oversight Committee, tweeted that Fauci will “conveniently resign from office in December before House Republicans have a chance to hold him accountable for destroying our country.”

Fauci’s resignation will not hinder a comprehensive investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath about all discussions in which he has participated regarding the lab leak,” his nemesis Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted, referring to the Wuhan lab leak theory that he has explored Fauci on in previous hearings.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a member of the House Oversight Committee, tweeted that Fauci is “conveniently stepping down from office in December before House Republicans have a chance to hold him accountable for the destruction of our country over the past three years.” . This man is a coward,” he added.

“Make no mistake, my colleagues and I will hold Dr Fauci accountable whether or not he remains in public office,” he added.

Fauci also responded to the longtime Science correspondent asking if it was threats to himself or his family or attacks from Congress that prompted him to quit.

“It was none of the above… As the Trump administration came to an end, I vaguely considered wanting to have at least a few years in which I am still energized, enthusiastic and passionate about doing something outside the realm of government.” to do . Then the president calls me right after my election and says, One of the first things I’m going to do, Tony, is ask you to be my chief medical adviser. I said yes, fully convinced that by the end of that first year of the Biden administration we would be done with COVID, it would really be in the rearview mirror,” he said.

He said he had long talked with his wife about what to do. “So I said to myself, you know, I’ll be 82 in December, what else do I have to offer?”

“Despite the knives and the slings and the arrows, I’ve become something of a hero to some people. So let me use that to inspire people. So I said, when can I do that? I decided in the spring and summer that the best time to do it is when you get a bit of a steady state with this disease so I could get out of here,” he said.

Fauci gave no indication that he was cashing in, but doesn’t rule out major jobs.

“If I had been motivated by money, I would have taken the 100 jobs I got for 20 times my salary,” he said.

As for his plans: ‘I don’t know what that will be. It could be a relationship with a university that wants to make me a senior professor in their faculty. It can go with a foundation. I can tell you one thing I won’t do. I’m not going to sit in my house with a Gmail address.”