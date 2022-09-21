Fauci mocked his OWN rules for indoor dining and claimed he could get ‘people to believe anything’

Comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has been profiled in a new book written by a former White House official.

Brian Morgenstern, a former deputy White House press secretary, discusses statements he overheard Fauci make in his book, ‘Vignettes & Vino.’

Morgenstern refers to Fauci as “terrible” and an “egomaniac” while recalling moments when the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases scoffed at pandemic restrictions he proposed.

“I vividly remember my blood boiling during an infuriating meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House when Fauci laughed at his own glasses comment, making it clear how cynical he was and that he could make people believe whatever,” Morgenstern wrote.

‘He went on to laugh at how ‘a**-backwards’ it was for people to go into a restaurant wearing a mask and then sit down and talk to people without a mask.

“Of course he didn’t say things like that in public, he just laughed in private at the American rubes he was fooling.”

Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern (pictured) will publish his new book, ‘Vignettes and Vino’, which describes the behavior of Dr. Anthony Fauci

According to the book, written with Brian’s wife, Teresa, Fauci would mock any COVID-19 restrictions he created or proposed

Morgenstern: ‘He went on to laugh at how ‘a** backwards’ it was for people to walk into a restaurant wearing a mask and then sit down and talk to people without a mask’

In a July 2020 interview with ABC News medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton, Fauci urged “if you have goggles or an eye shield, use it.”

To a follow-up question about whether eye protection would be formally recommended, Fauci replied that ‘it could if you really want perfect protection of the mucosal surfaces.’

More criticism of Fauci followed the following month when he sat without a mask with his friend and wife at the Washington Nationals’ season opener.

In August 2022, Fauci joked about having ‘cooked’ COVID-19 in his kitchen during an interview with friend and colleague Dr. Larry Corey, a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Corey noted that when they were in Washington state, they were ‘at the epicenter of the first outbreak’ where WA1, the model ancestral strain that traveled with a person from Wuhan, China to Seattle, was first seen in America.

Fauci chimed in with a joke: ‘No, I developed that ancestral model strain. I created it.’

The whole room started laughing and Corey replied, ‘That’s right, you let it loose.’

Fauci, 81, drew criticism after appearing at the Washington Nationals’ 2020 season opener without his mask as the Washington, D.C., area required mask wearing outdoors

‘58.9 percent of the independent voters believe that Dr. Fauci should relinquish his position and role in leading the government’s COVID-19 response to allow for new leadership,’ a poll by the Convention of States Action found earlier this year.

Fauci, 81, will retire in December. He didn’t respond to one New York Post request for comment.

Morgenstern said he remembers how Fauci introduced the American public to COVID-19 in early 2020.

“(Fauci) said the virus was nothing to worry about for the American people,” Morgenstern writes. ‘

‘Then in the months that followed he said people shouldn’t wear masks and that they were ineffective.

“By June or July, he had changed his tune and said that everyone should be very concerned and that they should wear more masks – and goggles.”

In August, Fauci joked about cooking up COVID-19 in his kitchen, hours before he was booed by baseball fans when he threw out the first pitch before a Seattle Mariners game

Fauci entered during his conversation with Dr. Larry Corey with a joke: ‘No, I developed the ancestral model strain (of COVID-19). i created it’

Speaking with Jay Stephen Morrison, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Fauci said ‘we are not where we need to be’ with COVID-19.

His comments came a day after President Joe Biden said the pandemic is ‘over’.

“We’re much better off now for a number of reasons that you mentioned, but we’re not where we need to be if we’re going to be able to quote ‘live with the virus’ because we know we won’t eradicate it,’ Fauci said.

The White House then walked back Biden’s statement, according to CNN: ‘The president’s comments do not mark a change in policy toward the administration’s handling of the virus, and there are no plans to lift the public health emergency.’