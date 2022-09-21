Fauci joins list of advisers defending Biden’s ‘pandemic is over’ comments

dr. Anthony Fauci joined the White House in defending President Joe Biden’s 60 Minutes comment that the “pandemic is over” and said Wednesday that “it’s really getting semantics and how you want to twist it.”

“Well, sure, that’s the question du jour I’ve gotten maybe 500 times since Sunday,” he said at the Atlantic Festival in Washington. “What the president was referring to, and if you look at the whole quote — it’s not inconsistent with what I said the day before, that we still have a lot of challenges ahead of us.”

On Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes, host Scott Pelley pointed out to the president that they were walking around the first Detroit Auto Show in three years and then asked, “Is the pandemic over?”

“The pandemic is over,” Biden replied. “We still have a problem with COVID. We are still working on it. It is – but the pandemic is over.’

‘If you notice that no one wears masks. Everyone seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of that,” Biden added.

dr. Anthony Fauci tried to explain on Wednesday what President Joe Biden meant when he said the pandemic was “over” during a performance at the Atlantic Festival. He was photographed here to testify before the Senate last week

President Joe Biden (left) walked around the Detroit Auto Show with 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley (right) on Wednesday for an episode to be released Sunday. Biden’s comments that the ‘pandemic is over’ got a lot of attention, as Fauci appeared to have said the opposite recently

Earlier Wednesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested he would answer the question in the context of events such as the auto show and the United Nations General Assembly taking place again in person.

“So just to step back for a moment, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he made those comments, he was walking through the Detroit Car Show, the halls of the Detroit Car Show, and he was looking around,” explained them out about Morning Joe. “We have to remember that the last time they held that event was three years ago.”

Fauci said Biden was trying to make it clear that “it’s very different now.”

“We’re in much better control and I’m going to get into the next few words he said – we have vaccinations, we have boosters, we have the availability of an updated vaccine in recent weeks that actually matches the circulating strain. ..and we have antibodies,’ Fauci said. “But the next sentence he went on to say we still have a lot of work to do because we’re really not done with COVID.”

Fauci then reminded Ross Andersen of The Atlantic that the point he was making is that “400 deaths a day is not an acceptable number.”

In the in-depth interview, which covered the politicization and origins of COVID, his work on AIDS and PEPFAR, and what he might do next, Fauci said he is not the man who should appear on Bobbleheads, nor is he the center of attention. of right-wing conspiracy theories.

He said his biggest regret was not explaining more clearly that “science and data change from day to day and week to week.”

Fauci admitted the closures were “quite draconian,” becoming “so baffled by people who understood why those things were done and it sparked a lot of criticism, and criticism is often amplified by social media, which you don’t need to tell me about.” how that works.’

He explains it on stage, explaining that “sometimes when you do draconian things, it has side effects, just like when you shut things down, even temporarily, it has harmful effects, for the economy, for the school kids, you know that.” ‘

“But you have to strike a balance when you’re dealing with knowing that the only way to keep something cold in its path is to try and shut things down,” he said. “You’re trying to shut things down for a while, that’s bad. but for the purpose of being able to regroup so that you can access in a safe way afterwards, that’s the best way to do that.’

Fauci announced in December that he would be stepping down from government, but hinted at the Atlantic Festival that he might be writing a book, among other rewire-ment activities.

The 81-year-old head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he would try to “inspire the younger generation of scientists and future scientists.”

“If I can do that by writing, by lecturing, by traveling — whether I’m writing articles or books or whatever — to get people inspired, I think that’s probably the best way to go for years to come.” before I too weak to do something,’ Fauci said.