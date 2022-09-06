Fauci: Expect annual Covid-19 boosters to become the norm

warnings: But that one annual forecast depends on the lack of “any new variant curveballs,” said Ashish Jha, White House’s coronavirus response coordinator.

“The wildcard of a way out, out-of-left-field variant is coming, when that happens all bets are off and we change,” Fauci added.

But given the history of Omicron’s evolution since it surfaced in November, Fauci said, the boosters previously approved by the original-formula vaccines “have done a fairly good job of restoring the population’s waning immunity,” even while the tribes have evolved.

“If we continue to have an evolution of what we used to call a flu drift, and still call it — not a big change, but just kind of drifting along the BA.5 subline. I believe that would be a good fit for where we Speaking of, the likelihood that we’ll get into a cadence where, on an annual basis for most people, we’ll be able to cover what’s out there as the dominant variant,” he says.

However, an annual cadence may not be valid for older individuals, as well as those who are immunocompromised, Fauci added, who may need more frequent shots.

What’s next: Federal officials are urging Americans to get their booster shots as soon as they qualify. Anyone 12 years and older can receive an updated vaccine if it has been at least two months since they last received a dose.

The CDC advises that people who have recently had a Covid infection can delay their next vaccine dose, if appropriate, for three months after the onset of symptoms or a positive test result.