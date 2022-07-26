Fauci ‘doubts’ Biden tested negative as president hopes to be working in person by end of the week

Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that he “doubts” Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, but after the president said he hopes to return to work in person by the end of the week.

“He feels very, very good,” Dr. Fauci told CNN’s New Day Tuesday morning when asked about the president’s condition. “Actually, every day he progressed more and more, to the point where he feels really good.”

Fauci said White House physician Kevin O’Connor told him Monday night that Biden has now completed five days of his PAXLOVID treatment.

At an event on Monday, where Biden was virtually present, he told reporters he plans to be able to work in person by the end of the week following the initial coronavirus diagnosis on Thursday.

“Hopefully I’ll be back by the end of this week,” Biden said. “But, as you know, I kept a full schedule.”

dr. Anthony Fauci (right) told CNN Tuesday morning that he “doubts” President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19, but after his Thursday diagnosis

“I did four big events today and didn’t start until 9:30 today. But today I’ll finish it… around 6:30,” he continued. “I don’t keep the same hours, but I meet all the requirements that came before me.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shortened guidelines for recommended isolation periods in December, saying that individuals should isolate only five days after initial diagnosis.

The next time Americans see Biden in public, he may be masked in accordance with CDC guidelines.

People with COVID-19 should be isolated for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or if their symptoms disappear (24 hours without a fever), follow a mask for 5 days when they are around others to reduce the risk of infection from people who to minimize them encounter. ,” the guidance released in late December 2021.

When asked on Tuesday whether Biden has already tested negative for COVID-19, Fauci said: “I doubt it, to be honest.”

“It would be unusual to test negative so quickly,” the National Institutes of Health (NIH) top immunologist added.

President Biden said at a Monday event that he hopes to be back to work in person by the end of the week

Biden told reporters on Monday that he was “feeling good” as he continues to isolate himself in the White House after testing positive for COVID-19, claiming that his canine commander has taken on the wake-up call with First Lady Jill Biden away.

“I feel great,” Biden said when asked how he felt at the end of an event about boosting the semiconductor industry, saying his voice was still “raging.”

“You know I slept two nights the whole time,” he continued.

“Actually, my dog ​​was supposed to wake me up this morning. My wife is not there. She usually takes it outside in the morning while I’m upstairs training and so I felt this mouthpiece from my dog’s nose against my chest for about five or seven minutes,” Biden said. First lady Jill Biden flew to the family home in Wilmington after Biden’s positive test came in last week.

‘I’m feeling good. My voice is still hoarse,’ he added.

All 17 people considered close to Biden have not tested positive for COVID-19 — including Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris.