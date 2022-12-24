Fauci, 80, will continue TV appearances after retirement, says doctor behind anti-lockdown

Dr. Anthony Fauci will retire later this month as the best doctor in the country, but one of his harshest critics fears we haven’t seen the last of him.

Dr. Phil Magness, the man behind a scientific anti-lockdown case that Fauci labeled “bullshit,” told Fox News Digital that he believes the 80-year-old Fauci will “keep playing the media game” because of his “love of the spotlight.” .’

“It looks like he likes being in front of the camera,” said Magness, the director of The American Institute for Economic Research.

Magness led the Great Barrington Statement, a group of infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists, who promoted “herd immunity,” also known as “targeted protection” — and criticized the pandemic policies and lockdowns of COVID-19 in an October 2020 open letter 19.

Fauci called the statement “very dangerous” despite the perceived harm the lockdowns have inflicted on the public following the letter’s publication.

Dr. White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci is seen here at a COVID briefing at the White House on Nov. 22, 2022, encouraging the public to get their booster shots and vaccines

Dr. Phillip Magness and Fauci critic (pictured) coordinated with the Great Barrington Declaration, a group of infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists who promoted “herd immunity,” what they described as “targeted protection,” and criticized COVID-19 pandemic policies and closures

Magness countered that Fauci has “a great contempt for democratic governance.”

He added: “There’s a deeply authoritarian extreme to what he’s approached with the pandemic.”

In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic in the US, Fauci initially advised against using masks when he appeared on 60 Minutes.

He also warned Americans about the “unintended consequences” of wearing masks — that people can catch the virus by touching their faces more while playing with their masks.

But then he started advising the public to mask up and even went on to say how challenging it was for people to keep covering their faces in public.

In 2021, he appeared to be undercutting vaccine use — in April he claimed Americans couldn’t fully resume normal life until they were vaccinated, but in October he still couldn’t predict when people could go mask-free indoors, even though vaccines had months been available.

While Fauci has been berated by his critics who have taken issue with his rhetoric, there are many admirers, including the late Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson, who described Fauci as “the greatest civil servant” he has ever known.

Several news organizations, including CNN and MSNBC, have given Fauci valuable airtime as he spoke about COVID and most recently about his impending retirement after more than 40 years of service.

Magness argues that the media’s love of Fauci is mutually beneficial, claiming that Fauci “collects what he thinks the media wants to hear and then goes on TV and repeats it to him.”

They’re like, ‘oh Fauci has spoken. This is now a fact,” Magness said, “but he’s just repeating their own topics of conversation.”

Earlier this month, Magness tweeted that Fauci and Francis Collins were running a ‘take down’ campaign against scientists who disagreed with their December 2021 lockdown policies, now claiming that Fauci is ‘lying’ and that it’s time to ‘remove the’ Fauci files’.