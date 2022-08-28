Fatwa-backing ex-Iranian vice-president says he is not to blame for Salman Rushdie’s stabbing

<!–

A former Iranian vice president living in Britain rejected any suggestion that he was responsible for Salman Rushdie’s brutal stabbing on stage in New York, despite backing the fatwa on him.

Sayyid Ata’ollah Mohajerani was instrumental in issuing a death sentence against Rushdie after his controversial 1998 novel The Verses of the Devil was considered blasphemous by some Muslims.

The 75-year-old author was stabbed 15 times before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute and suffered serious injuries his eye, arm and liver and is recovering in the hospital.

But the ex-politician in a high wig slammed the question of whether he felt any responsibility for the attack on the wordsmith.

He told The Sun outside his London home: “It was a strange time in Iran… I focused on the interpretation of the fatwa.”

Mr Mohajerani was a student during the 1979 Islamic revolution, which overthrew the Shah and appointed Ayatollah Khomeini as the country’s supreme leader.

He then became a member of parliament and continued to hold the post of vice president when the Ayatollah ordered the execution of leftist prisoners in Iranian prisons.

In the week of August 14 to 20, the paperback edition of Satanic Verses hit its all-time high ranked 120th on the best-selling chart, down from 24,491st in the week before the attack.

Those trying to get a copy of the book through Waterstones and Foyles will have to wait two weeks.

And because physical copies were scarce, The Satanic Verses ebook debuted on the Amazon charts at number 12 the week of August 14. The celebrated writer will release his next book, Victory City, in February 2023.

The novelist’s suspected attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Matar was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree.

He appeared in court on Thursday, August 18 with his hands chained as prosecutor Jason Schmidt and claimed ‘his’ mission to mr. Killing Rushdie is bigger in his mind and outweighs his personal freedom.’

Schmidt argued that Matar should be held in custody while a trial into the attack progresses, The Buffalo News reports.

He has been held without bail and is due to appear in court again 22 Sept.

Matar was also ordered not to have contact with Rushdie, and agreed to a request from his lawyer to issue a temporary gag order, barring the parties from discussing the matter in the media.

The BBC reported that the man accused of stabbing Mr Rushdie had only read two pages of his book.

The attack has led celebrities such as Ricky Gervais to bolster security around his gigs and stand-up shows.

The creator of Office and After Life is busy performing new material at Soho’s tiny Leicester Square Theatre, where audience members sit yards away from comics.