Fatima Payman reveals why she became Australia’s first hijab-wearing senator

Fatima Payman’s journey to become Australia’s first hijab-wearing MP began when a college classmate ridiculed her headscarf.

The young pharmacy student had always felt accepted from arriving in Australia after fleeing Afghanistan as a baby, until she was on that tutorial.

Years later, Senator Payman defiantly wore her hijab in her emotional maiden speech to parliament on Tuesday night, where she collapsed as she thanked her late father.

Abdul Wakil Payman came to Australia by boat in 1999 after the family fled to Pakistan, and worked for four years until his family could join him.

Senator Payman, 27, said her father faced “discrimination and abuse to job insecurity and low wages,” but his sacrifice allowed her to live a happy childhood.

“I came across my first experience of feeling like the ‘other’ while at university when a young man ridiculed my hijab,” she said in her speech.

“You see, I never felt any different growing up. Perth felt like home from the start – because home is where the heart is and my heart was with my family.

“I didn’t feel different or strange, I felt like any other Aussie kid, growing up in the northern suburbs of Perth, taking public transport to college and hoping to become a productive member of society.

“But comments like ‘Go back to where you came from’ or inferences to extremism made me feel like I didn’t belong.”

Fatima Payman revealed her journey to become Australia’s first hijab-wearing Member of Parliament began when a college classmate ridiculed her headscarf during her maiden speech

Senator Payman defiantly wore her hijab during her emotional maiden speech to parliament on Tuesday night, where she collapsed as she thanked her late father.

Senator Payman said this was the catalyst for her involvement in politics, youth leadership groups, police advisory groups and Muslim sororities.

“I started volunteering in the hope of being part of a change. If I saw myself spreading goodness in society, maybe I would be accepted as an equal member of this nation,” she said.

“As the daughter of a refugee who came to this country with dreams of a safe and better future, I gave myself the guts to challenge the system and see… how much change I could initiate.”

However, she said Australian politics, and even the Senate Chamber, was too often marred by xenophobia and racial and religious fear mongering.

She challenged her fellow MPs to eradicate bigotry, racism and discrimination and not just pay lip service to them.

Senator Payman also shared new details about her father’s harrowing 11-day journey on a rickety boat to Australia to give his family a new lease of life.

“Anxiety and waves of doubt washed over my mother’s mind as she waited and waited for some news that my father would arrive safely in Australia. Four months later, we finally got the good news,” she said.

Senator Payman as a teenager with her father Abdul, mother and three younger siblings

Senator Payman as a fifth grade student at the Australian Islamic College in Perth shortly after arriving in Australia at the age of eight

The family had fled from Afghanistan to Pakistan when the Taliban came to power because Senator Payman’s grandfather was a member of parliament under the old regime.

After a time in immigration detention, Mr. Payman worked grueling hours as a kitchen servant, taxi driver and security guard to save enough money to sponsor his family.

The future senator arrived in 2003 as an eight-year-old girl with her mother and three younger siblings.

She was the head of the Australian Islamic College in Perth and went to university to become a doctor.

Mr Payman never lived to become a senator and died of leukemia in 2018 at the age of 47. But his death spurred his daughter to go for a higher position.

She paid tribute to him in her maiden speech to parliament on the first day of the 47th parliament on July 27, where she was so overcome with emotion that she sobbed.

“Whose sacrifices will never be forgotten and who I really wish he were here to see how far his little daughter has come,” she said of her father.

Senator Payman said on Tuesday she joined the Labor Party after witnessing her parents being exploited at work as they struggled to raise her in Australia.

“I witnessed my parents’ struggles to put food on the table, pay for our education and provide a roof over our heads,” Senator Payman told the Senate.

“From discrimination and abuse to job insecurity and low wages, my father endured those hardships without complaining or seeking compensation.

‘Like many hard-working Australians, this was second nature to my parents who simply wanted the best future for their four children.’

Senator Payman receives a standing ovation from the Senate Chamber after her speech

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defense Secretary Richard Marles (far left) paid a special visit to the Senate to watch her speech and were among the first to congratulate her afterwards

The former trade unionist pledged to ensure better representation of non-Anglo communities and spoke in her native Dari to recite a poem about people forming one community.

“Australians showed us their desire for a parliament that reflects our society, because you can’t be what you can’t see,” she said.

Third on the Labor Senate ticket, she was not expected to be elected, treating the experience as exercise for a serious run in 2025.

But after a massive landslide for Labor in WA handed over to the government of Anthony Albanese, she scraped in.

Senator Payman said her surprise election, along with many other minority MPs, made parliament more representative of “the real Australia.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defense Secretary Richard Marles paid a special visit to the Senate to watch her speech and were among the first to congratulate her afterwards.

She shared a long hug with Anne Aly, Minister of Education for Young Children, a fellow Western Australian Muslim MP who served as her mentor.

“I’m so proud of you,” she said as the couple hugged.

Senator Payman and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gear up for federal election, where she was surprisingly elected despite finishing third on the ticket

Senator Payman said her surprise election, along with many other minority MPs, made parliament more representative of ‘the real Australia’

Notably absent was Pauline Hanson, who attended Senator Tammy Tyrrell’s speech just before her, but left afterwards.

Senator Payman has something in common with the leader of One Nation – she was technically the first person to wear Islamic clothing on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Hanson infamously wore a niqab in the Senate in 2017 before dramatically revealing herself to call for a ban on burqas in Australia.

At 27, Ms. Payman is also the youngest sitting senator and the third youngest in Senate history.

Mehreen Faruqi is Australia’s first Muslim senator, but does not wear a hijab.