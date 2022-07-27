Fatima Payman, Australia’s first hijab-wearing senator, sobs as she tells powerful refugee story

Fatima Payman made it through just a few minutes in her maiden speech to the federal parliament before bursting into tears.

Proudly addressing the Senate in a hijab, the first Muslim woman to do so, she thanked her late father who had arrived in Australia as a refugee.

“Whose sacrifices will never be forgotten and who I really wish he were here to see how far his daughter has come,” she said Wednesday, her voice cracking until she could speak no more.

Senator Payman sobbed loudly as Marielle Smith, her neighbor on the Labor bench, placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.

“You’ve got this,” she said.

Senator Payman, 27, called for the strength to carry on, her voice still faltering as she told her family’s powerful story.

“I want to thank my mother and my siblings who have joined us today for their unwavering support, love and patience,” she continued.

“Who would have thought that a young woman born in Afghanistan and the daughter of a refugee would be in this room today?

“Knowing the sacrifices my father had to make as a taxi driver and security guard to make sure he had enough money saved to make ends meet, to support his family, and to make sure my siblings and I had a future he couldn’t secure for himself.’

Her father Abdul Wakil Payman came to Australia as a refugee by boat in 1999 and was detained in immigration detention.

The family had fled from Afghanistan to Pakistan when the Taliban came to power because Senator Payman’s grandfather was a member of parliament under the old regime.

For four years, Mr. Payman worked grueling hours as a kitchen servant, taxi driver and security guard to save enough money to support his family.

Senator Payman as a teenager with her father Abdul, mother and three younger siblings

The future senator arrived in 2003 as an eight-year-old girl with her mother and three younger siblings.

She was the head of the Australian Islamic College in Perth and went to university to become a doctor but instead got involved in politics.

Third on the Labor Senate ticket, she was not expected to be elected, treating the experience as exercise for a serious run in 2025.

But after a massive landslide for Labor in WA handed over to the government of Anthony Albanese, she scraped in.

Mr Payman never lived to become a senator and died of leukemia in 2018 at the age of 47. But his death prompted his daughter to become politically active.

Senator Payman said her surprise election, along with many other minority MPs, made parliament more representative of “the real Australia.”

‘Ten years ago this parliament would accept a woman’ [wearing] a headscarf to be elected?’ she asked in her speech on Wednesday.

Senator Payman as a fifth grade student at the Australian Islamic College in Perth shortly after arriving in Australia at age eight

Senator Payman and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gear up for federal election, where she was surprisingly elected despite finishing third on the ticket

“For those who choose to advise me on what to wear, or who judge my competence based on my outside experience, know that the hijab is my choice.

“I want young girls who decide to wear the hijab to do so with pride, and with the knowledge that they have the right to wear it.

“I won’t judge someone across the street wearing boardies and flip flops, I don’t expect people to judge me for wearing my scarf.

“I’m young, I’m progressive and my family was born abroad – I’m a representative of modern Australia.”

Senator Payman’s speech was all the more powerful because it came just after Pauline Hanson stormed out of the Senate chamber to scorn the welcome to the country.

Senate Speaker Sue Lines recognized the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people as traditional custodians of the Canberra area and paid tribute to elders past and present at the opening of Wednesday’s meeting.

Senator Hanson intervened, yelling “no, I won’t and I never will,” before storming out of the room in frustration.

Native Greens senator Lydia Thorpe called Senator Hanson “ignorant and racist,” but Senator Payman simply made it a point to add her own recognition of the country to her speech as she celebrated Parliament’s diversity.

Senator Payman has something in common with the leader of One Nation – she was technically the first person to wear Islamic clothing on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Hanson infamously wore a niqab in the Senate in 2017 before dramatically revealing herself to call for a burqa ban in Australia.

But her new young colleague said she was looking forward to meeting Senator Hanson.

“I would like to say I wish Pauline didn’t because she stole my thunder, I could have been the first,” she told The Guardian last month.

“But it doesn’t matter, maybe I’ll teach her how to wear my hijab.”

In another interview, she joked that they could “bond” about learning the right way to wear her style of hijab.

‘Looking forward to meeting Pauline’ [Hanson]she has a story just like me,” she said.

At 27, Ms. Payman is also the youngest sitting senator and the third youngest in Senate history.

Mehreen Faruqi is Australia’s first Muslim senator, but does not wear a hijab.

Senator Payman plans to speak in more detail about her family background in her official maiden speech to parliament in September.