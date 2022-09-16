Fathers of police officers Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone murdered by Dale Cregan will ‘never move on’

One-eyed Dale Cregan is currently serving a life sentence for brutally killing four people, including two police officers, in 2012 with guns and grenades.

Cregan’s killing spree began when he killed amateur boxer Mark Short, 23, in a pub in Droylsden, Manchester, in April.

Three other people, believed to be relatives of the victim, were also injured, with leg and back injuries.

Four months later, Mark Short’s father, David, was killed in a gun attack in Clayton, Manchester. Mr. Short had labeled his son’s killers “cowards.”

Nine minutes after the incident, police received reports of shots being fired at a second building in Droylsden, where a grenade exploded. No one was injured in the incident.

Detectives said they wanted to speak to Cregan, who they released in May after linking him to the first murder, but they had no evidence to charge him.

In September of that year, the killer used a fake 999 call to lure agents Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes into a home.

When they arrived, Cregan shot them and threw an M75 grenade at them. Both officers were hit by at least eight bullets when Cregan fired 32 rounds in 31 seconds.

He later turned himself in to a police station and confessed to murdering the unarmed women.

The mobster admitted to the attempted murder of three others the following year in a high-profile trial.

During his four-month trial, which began in February 2013, Cregan was held in Manchester prison.

The trial was held at Preston Crown Court, where scaffolding was built to house armed officers.

Police snipers guarded the building from nearby offices and the daily convoy, which was carrying Cregan between Manchester and Preston, included two prison vans, police cars, motorcyclists and a helicopter.

A total of 120 Greater Manchester Police officers were deployed daily and the total cost of the trial was estimated at over £5 million.

Cregan was convicted of all four murders and three attempted murders and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a life sentence on June 13, 2013.

He was told he would never be released after admitting to the murders, sparking public outcry and an outburst of sympathy for the police.

His accomplice, Anthony Wilkinson, was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years in prison for his part in the murder of David Short with a gun and grenade.

In April 2015 he was temporarily transferred to the high security psychiatric ward Ashworth Hospital in Merseyside after going on a second hunger strike.

He is said to have started refusing food at HMP Manchester Category A prison, formerly known as Strangeways, after being transferred to solitary confinement.