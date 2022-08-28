Father who tortured his baby son so severely that the child lost both his legs will remain in prison

<!–

A father who tortured his baby so badly that the child lost both legs will be held in prison under new powers.

Anthony Smith was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2018 for torturing his son, Tony Hudgell.

The boy, now seven, was just 41 days old when he suffered multiple fractures, dislocations and blunt facial injuries.

The injuries resulted in organ failure, toxic shock and sepsis. He then went untreated for ten days, forcing both of his legs to be amputated.

Tony Hudgell (pictured), who was so badly mistreated by his biological parents that both his legs had to be amputated, is ‘angry’ that his biological parents will soon be free

Anthony Smith (pictured) was found guilty of assaulting Tony when he was just 41 days old

Smith comes out next month. But last night Attorney General Dominic Raab said he has blocked the move using new powers under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act introduced this year.

Mr Raab has referred his case to the Parole Board to assess whether he can be released safely. Earlier this month, Tony’s mother Jody Simpson, also serving a 10-year prison term, was presented with her case.

The decision was praised by Boris Johnson, who met Tony after the boy raised £1.7 million for Evelina London Children’s Hospital, where he was being treated. Mr Raab said: ‘I will do everything I can to prevent another child from going through Tony Hudgell’s abuse.’