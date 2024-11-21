Father who hired sex worker for his 13-year-old son and told him ‘don’t be a p****’ when he refused to have sex is jailed for four years

A father was sentenced to four years in prison for hiring a sex worker for his 13-year-old son and offering her cocaine.

But despite his actions, he claimed in court that he was “a good father” and showed no remorse, saying he organized the prostitutes as a way to cheer up his son after a romantic breakup.

The man, who cannot be named, arranged for two sex workers to visit a hotel in Bromley, south-east London.

He then told his son “don’t be an idiot” when the boy said he didn’t want to have sex with a 26-year-old girl.

He also offered his son a line of cocaine, but the boy responded, “I’m 13, that’s ridiculous.”

But at the sentencing hearing at Croydon Crown Court, the man said: “I’m a good father.”

He told the court: ‘It may not seem like it in your eyes. It was just because he was feeling depressed because he had broken up with his girlfriend and said he had done all that before.

‘Then the bosses sucked his p****. Job done. Whatever.’

The trial took place at Croydon Crown Court, where the man was tried for arranging for a child to engage in sexual activity, as well as offering to supply cocaine.

The father pleaded guilty to arranging for a child to engage in sexual activity and offering to supply cocaine.

Prosecutor Judith Benson said the boy’s mother had reluctantly agreed to let him spend a night with his father.

But when the boy arrived, his father offered him a line of cocaine and told him: ‘I bought a tin.’

When his son told him he didn’t want that, the father blamed it on the boy’s mother being “overprotective” and told him “don’t be an idiot.”

The father added that the sex workers were already in a taxi, so it was too late to cancel, Benson said.

When the two women arrived, the father told them that his son was 18 years old.

The boy was then taken to a separate room where he reluctantly allowed a 26-year-old sex worker to perform a sex act on him, the court heard.

In a police statement the boy said he didn’t want to do it and was upset.

The father then paid the women £150 each and they left.

The boy’s mother sent messages and called on the phone all night, but the first response she received was from the father at 4 in the morning, saying: “Fuck you, I will protect him with my life, let the boy stretch their wings.”

When she later found out what happened, she took her son directly to the police station and the father was arrested.

Representing himself in court, the father told the judge: “I really have a good heart.” On paper I must look like an absolute reprobate, but that’s not the case at all.

Prosecutor Benson explained that the Crown would apply for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which would prohibit him from having unsupervised contact with children.

The father replied: ‘I thought I’d treat him. Let them suck the curse. Job done. I am not a prolific sex offender.

‘It seems hard to me. I am not a danger to children. It was just my son.

Judge Antony Hyams-Parish told the father he had tried to humiliate his own son into accepting him.

He said: “He appears to be a very bright, intelligent and very sensible young man.” But at 13 he was young and impressionable.

‘Like his father, he certainly admired you. I had no other option. He agreed to what you asked. It’s clear you didn’t think about the impact it would have on your son.

The judge sentenced him to four years in prison for organizing a child sex crime.

The father will be subject to lifelong sex offense reporting requirements and received a 10-year SHPO.

At the conclusion of the sentencing hearing, Judge Hyams-Paris praised the son’s bravery.

‘You shouldn’t feel guilty at all. “He was the most sensible person in all of this,” he said.