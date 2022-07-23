Father who hasn’t stopped farting since he ate a ham roll at a market five years ago sues for £200k

A father who hasn’t stopped farting since eating a ham sandwich five years ago is suing the stall that sold it to him for £200,000.

Tyrone Prades, 46, bought the offending food at a Birmingham Christmas market he visited with his wife and children.

The father was stricken with stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and diarrhea within hours of eating the ham roll in December 2017 and was offered a five-week offer, his lawyers told the Supreme Court.

But the bout of what was reportedly salmonella didn’t end there, with Mr Pardes suffering from frequent and uncontrollable flatulence waking him up at night and embarrassing him in public ever since, his lawyers said.

His attorney, Robert Parkin, told the court that even after the disease cleared up months later, his stomach was still making uncomfortable, churning sounds in his stomach.

He continues: ‘The complainant still suffers from excessive flatulence, which causes him a lot of embarrassment.

‘The symptoms are mainly fatigue and altered bowel function associated with ‘churning’ in his abdomen and flatulence.

“The plaintiff’s stomach continues to make churning noises so often that his sleep may be disturbed.”

Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd denied selling Mr Prades salmonella infected ham

The lawyer added: “The magnitude of the symptoms has been life-changing.”

The case revolves around the question of whether the boss of the flooring company suffered from salmonella. Other customers also got sick.

Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd’s lawyer Philip Davy, who chopped the ham, admitted that municipal environmental health officials had found e.coli on a knife, but no salmonella.

Mr Davy points out that Mr Prades has not claimed to have suffered from an e.coli infection and that the salmonella claim must be proven.

Mr Parkin claimed the stable had been closed and thoroughly cleaned following an investigation by Public Health England.

Mr Prades, of Chippenham, Wilts, is suing the operator for at least £200,000. It denies guilt.

The case will now go to court at a later date.