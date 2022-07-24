Father upset at Coles self serve checkout after demanding manned supermarket register

A frustrated father has slammed his local supermarket shut after staff decided to close their tills, forcing him to wrestle his entire weekly store through the self-service checkout while keeping an eye on his young son.

The father posted on Twitter about his “terrible” experience in a Perth Coles, noting that he was not impressed that he was “laughed at” by the staff who saw him struggle with the cash register conveyor belt.

He then posted a photo of his receipt showing that he had bought $349.95 worth of groceries at the register.

‘No manned cash registers, asked why. Was told “not my idea” and to scan $350 myself (with a kid) while I was being laughed at,” he said.

The store, Warwick Grove, recently had a new self-service cash register with conveyor belts.

But a Coles spokesperson insists the store also has regular self-service checkouts and manned lanes for customers.

“At Coles, we want every customer interaction with our team members to be safe, prompt and friendly,” the spokesperson said.

“With the self-service trolley checkout, customers can more easily scan their purchases if they have a trolley or a larger basket and pack their bags the way they want,” they said.

The company also admitted that it appeared that the staff had missed the point on this occasion.

“We could have worked harder to ensure the customer had a better shopping experience and we will take this opportunity to speak with the store team members to ensure they continue to support customers however they choose to shop,” said the spokesman.