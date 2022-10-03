Dad reveals the moment he felt he was going to have a son after a gut-wrenching IVF journey

‘Don’t get too attached yet,’ doctors warned Jay Argaet as he stared in awe at his ‘son’ lighting up on the big screen in the hospital’s operating room.

But it was too late because as soon as the loving father, 36, saw the microscopic cells in the ‘healthy’ embryo, he felt as if he had met his little boy for the first time.

The Sydney artist told FEMAIL he felt an ‘overwhelming sense of peace wash over him’, washing away three years of stress over not being able to start a family.

Scroll down for video

Brooklynne, 35, and Jay Argaet, 36, have revealed how they got pregnant after a ‘scary’ journey with IVF

Jay, pictured here hugging his son Lohia, said three years of doubt washed away when he saw the embryo that would become his son

“It was an almost audible sensation, it’s like I heard a voice say ‘this is your son’ and I never wavered from that belief from that point on,” he said.

The moment could not have been more different for his wife Brooklynne.

The 35-year-old speech therapist saw her husband transformed by hope while she was consumed by fear.

“I’ve never been as scared in my entire life as I was in that moment,” she said.

After the procedure, in which the embryo was implanted in her uterus, she locked herself in the hospital bathroom and cried.

“The first few days I cried a lot,” she said.

Jay said he ‘just knew’ he was going to have a son after seeing the embryo on screen before it was implanted – but Brooklynne feared the transfer would fail

“Jay’s hope scared me so much because I knew the more attached we became, the more painful it would be if things didn’t work out.”

Nine months later, Lohia was born – putting Brooklynne’s fears to rest

‘There was a lot of beauty in it though, to see him so positively say “nah, this is it” and believe it.’

Doctors repeated the words: ‘Don’t get too attached, it might not stick.’

But nothing they said could change Jay’s mind, he was so sure he was going to have his own little boy soon that he went out and bought a little pair of Nikes.

“I remember whispering to him in the early days, talking into Brooklynne’s belly, telling him to find a nice place to live,” he said.

The only bit of doubt came during the couple’s 18-week scan.

“They went past the torso and I couldn’t see the penis and I was so confused I asked if it was a girl,” Jay said.

‘They said no it’s a boy and showed me the other way round and once again I had an overwhelming feeling come over me.

‘I knew he was my son and that he would be my best friend.’

And it seems his intuition was right. The couple welcomed their son Lohia into the world on August 9.

Doctors told Jay not to get too attached, but he couldn’t help it – saying his gut instinct was that he would soon have a son

Lohia was born on August 9, close to his parents’ seven-year anniversary. They said they would have started for a family earlier if they had known how long it would take

They describe him as a ‘healthy and happy little boy’ and named him after Brooklynne’s father, a moniker that means ‘chief’ and reflects their pride at finally welcoming a child into the world.

When the couple first started trying for a baby three years ago, they imagined their first child would be conceived in a passionate moment and revealed by a missed period.

But as time dragged on and Brooklynne continued to bleed each month, things became robotic.

It was more about ‘timing’ and going through the motions than pleasing each other or enjoying each other’s company.

“Some months I was so afraid to tell him it had arrived, especially if it was a day or two late,” Brooklynne said.

Beautiful photographs show the moment Jay saw his wife cuddle their son for the first time – nine months after declaring they wanted a baby boy

After 12 months they decided to go to doctors for tests and advice.

They had never known anyone to go through fertility issues and felt alone.

Every month they weren’t pregnant weighed on them, compounded by test results that revealed there was no obvious reason why they hadn’t conceived.

“It really changes the way you look at these things,” Jay said.

‘I remember the first time we had sex with the intention of having a baby we were so nervous, if we had known what it would take we would have started earlier.’

As time passed, they told their immediate family that they were trying to conceive.

Brooklynne began to feel better when doctors confirmed the embryo had attached and she watched her baby grow

“It got scarier the more people we told, because instead of hoping for our own hope, we were hoping in front of people,” Brooklynne said.

‘When it came to IVF, we had a whole team of people looking to see if it would happen.

The couple was afraid of the idea of ​​starting IVF.

“We had never known anyone to try it, it was uncharted territory and we felt so alone,” Jay said.

Their anxiety was compounded after the first round was ‘cancelled’ halfway through.

Brooklynne said “publicly hoping” scared her because she just wanted a baby and also didn’t want to disappoint the ones she loved

“I didn’t develop enough follicles so I had to go through all the injections but knew they wouldn’t harvest anything in the end,” Brooklynne said.

By the end of the first round, she had three ‘good eggs’ and was devastated to see them go to waste.

“It was like, I have these three perfect eggs and I have to let them go.”

She describes the hormonal roller coaster ride of IVF as wild and was relieved when she came out with two good embryos after the first full cycle.

The extra embryo is ‘in the freezer’ and the couple hope to have three children in total, so they will also continue to try to conceive naturally.

The couple hopes to have three children and have one more embryo ‘in the freezer’

“Because there was no reason for our infertility, maybe we could do it,” they explained.

The couple found the IVF Australia team “fantastic” and said they helped ease them through the process.

They opened up about their journey when Lohia was born and were shocked when so many of their friends and family took turns sharing their own stories.

“Some people have told us they’ve tried for years and done 13 rounds of IVF,” Jay said.

‘It’s crazy that so many people go through this, yet don’t talk about it.

“If we knew how many people we knew had been affected, we would certainly have spoken up earlier.

“Just being able to talk to a friend going through the same thing would have been life-changing,” he said.

Broklynne said even fertility clinics, where everyone starts trying against the odds to get pregnant, are silent.

Brooklynne and Jay wondered why they’d never heard any of their friends’ infertility stories until they went through their own struggles — and that’s why they’ve decided to open up about it

‘The energy in the waiting room is so intense that I remember looking around at the women in there – some looking at peace and others looking exhausted.

“It was like some of them were so discouraged and just wondering how much longer they could put their bodies through this,” she added.

‘I have so much respect for these women. those who don’t give up. It’s a scary process and pushing through is such a brave thing to do.’

The couple are encouraging people to talk about IVF to help destigmatise the procedure so others don’t feel so alone.