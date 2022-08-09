Father of Stretton, Brisbane, meat cleaver victim breaks his silence

Wehao Liu, 20, known as Sam, was allegedly hacked to death with a meat cleaver alongside his mother in their home in Stretton, in Brisbane’s south, early on Monday morning

The devastated father of a young man allegedly hacked to death alongside his mother can’t comprehend how the bright, hardworking boy is gone.

Wenhao Du, 20, known as Sam, and his mother Jifeng ‘Eileen’ Liu, 47, were allegedly butchered with a kitchen knife and a meat cleaver in a ‘frenzied attack’ at their home in Brisbane’s south.

Police allege Wei Feng Huang, 49, a chef, murdered them in the early hours of Monday morning, changed his clothes, and fled the scene at 4.22am.

He allegedly returned 31 minutes later and called 000 about 9.45am, letting police inside where they discovered the bodies at the top of a bloodied staircase in the two-storey house on Coolidge Court in Stretton.

Sam’s father and Eileen’s ex-husband, Peiwu Du, only leaned of their deaths that afternoon from a friend and rushed to the scene about 3pm.

‘I can’t believe it. My boy, my poor boy. Why did they die, why, why could this happen? The police won’t tell me anything,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

Jifeng Liu (pictured), known as Eileen, 47, died alongside her son, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend Wei Feng Huang, 49, who is charged with two counts of murder

Mr Du said he could was still trying to process both his son and former soulmate’s deaths and believed they would have fought hard for their lives.

‘My boy is a tall guy, over 180cm, and 20 years old,’ he said.

‘Sometimes we try to see who is stronger and and he beats my two arms together with one arm… I’m never successful at fighting him, he’s very strong and so is his mum.’

An emotional Mr Du said his son was studying at TAFE and working as an apprentice electrician at a local company where he was adored by his colleagues.

‘My boy said he was very happy with his company as his co-workers are very nice and I know they all loved him. He studied very hard, he’s a very gentle person, he works hard every day,’ he said.

Sam was studying at TAFE and an apprentice electrician at a local company where he was adored by his colleagues, his father Peiwu Du said

Police discovered the bodies at the two-storey house on Coolidge Court in Stretton after Huang called 000 and let them inside hours after their deaths

Eileen, who owns a restaurant in inner-city Brisbane, moved to Australia from Taiwan in 2010

Neighbour Bill McKenny said he often saw Sam studying in his bedroom on the second floor and the family appeared perfectly happy.

‘He’s up there a lot studying, you can tell he works very hard. I never heard them,’ he said.

A high-vis shirt hung on a clothes line over the deck at the back of the family home, believed to be Sam’s work uniform.

‘It’s very strange [what happened]… I can’t really work it out. They kept to themselves so we don’t know what was going on,’ Mr McKenny said.

Another neighbour said Sam was a hard worker around the house too, often mowing the front lawn and doing gardening to help his mother.

Mr Du said he and Eileen married in Taiwan in 1999 and Sam was born in January 2002.

He moved to Australia in 2008 and worked whatever job he could get for two years until he was able to bring Eileen and Sam with him.

‘It was so difficult being apart for two years. I had to work very hard in Australia to bring them here, it’s very expensive,’ he said.

His marriage to Eileen fell apart about six years ago and they barely spoke before her death, but he saw his son regularly.

Mr Du said he only met Huang once, a year ago with Sam.

He said he accused killer only spoke Cantonese and his English and Mandarin were poor and Sam, who grew up speaking Mandarin, had to talk to him very slowly.

A distraught friend of Sam, who met him a year ago and taught him to drive while he helped her improve her English, laid flowers at the scene on Tuesday

Overcome with emotion she sat under a tree and spoke of her grief at her friend suddenly being killed for reasons no one can understand

Eileen owned a restaurant in inner-city Brisbane that was operating for about a year before her death.

A distraught friend of Sam, who met him a year ago and taught him to drive while he helped her improve her English, laid flowers at the scene on Tuesday.

Overcome with emotion she sat under a tree and spoke of her grief at her friend suddenly being killed for reasons no one can understand.

‘He was a shy, gentle boy, with lots of friends and liked to climb mountains [in the national parks]… just a normal boy, how could this happen?’ she said.

Other friends arrived on Monday morning but were too distressed to speak, some collapsing to their knees after lying flowers around the letterbox.

Their deaths shocked the quiet street in an upmarket enclave of southern Brisbane where everyone minds their own business.

The backyard of the home looks like that of any Australian suburban house, frozen in eerie normality just metres from the carnage upstairs

Neighbour Bill McKenny said he often saw Sam studying in his bedroom on the second floor (top left window in this photo) and the family appeared perfectly happy

The backyard of the home looks like that of any Australian suburban house, frozen in eerie normality just metres from the bloodied floors upstairs.

The wooden deck is polished and outfitted with an outdoor table, while a treadmill is folded up near the back door next to a washing machine.

Clothes still hang on the line and on a clotheshorse, the pool is well maintained, and the yard is decorated with pot plants.

Numerous boxes labelled ‘bed sheets’ are stacked around the side of the house.

Huang had a bedside hearing at Princess Alexandria Hospital, phoned in to Brisbane Magistrates’ Court after he was charged with two counts of murder overnight.

He has refused to say a word to investigators since his arrest, other than to demand a lawyer, and said nothing as he was remanded in custody until he next faced court on September 19.

Huang is being treated for wounds to his arms and legs that required surgery, which police alleged he accidentally inflicted upon himself during a ‘frenzied’ attack.

‘In the act of using those two implements in the homicide, he has inadvertently caused the injuries to himself… will be our brief to the prosecutor,’ Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said.

He said the wounds were not believed to have been caused by anyone else.

Two weapons located by police have been identified as a long-handled kitchen knife and a meat cleaver.

Police are mystified by numerous unanswered questions and appear as stumped as neighbours and friends as the chain of events before the alleged murders.

Superintendent Massingham said police have never been called to the home for domestic violence and there were no orders in place.

A high-vis shirt hung on a clothes line over the deck at the back of the family home, believed to be Sam’s work uniform

The wooden deck is polished and outfitted with an outdoor table, while a treadmill is folded up near the back door next to a washing machine

Numerous boxes labelled ‘bed sheets’ are stacked around the side of the house

Investigators are focused on tracing Huang’s actions after the alleged murders, particularly the unexplained 31 minutes.

He left the house in the family’s grey Nissan X-trail at 4.22am, CCTV footage from the home allegedly showed, but where he went is unknow.

Before he left, he allegedly changed his clothes and tried to clean the blood off himself but was not entirely successful.

‘There is some evidence that he has attempted to wash himself and blood his body and has changed into another set of clothes,’ Superintendent Massingham said.

‘It’s quite intriguing as to why then that trip has been made in the motor vehicle at that time.’

Police are canvasing a 15-minute radius from the home, collecting CCTV and asking the public to contact them if they saw the car between 9.22am and 9.53am.

After returning home he waited more than four hours to call 000 before emerging from the front door and letting officers inside when they arrived.

An office chair with a patterned mat lying on it sits in front of the garage with two forensic markers around it and a plastic bottle lying on the ground, where he is believed to have waited for police to arrive.

Police discovered the bodies at the top of this bloodied staircase after Huang let them into the home

He left the house in the family’s grey Nissan X-trail (pictured) at 4.22am, according to CCTV footage from the home, but where he went is unknow. Anyone who saw it is asked to call police

Superintendent Massingham said the victims were wearing ‘night attire’ when they were discovered by police.

‘We also believe that one of the victims may have had phone contact with a number of friends and family just prior to the [alleged] homicides,’ he said.

‘The exact nature of those phone calls and what has been said is a subject of investigation today.’

The alleged victims have relatives overseas and police have been working with the Chinese community to ‘piece together the complex matter’.

‘We are liaising with our colleagues overseas to provide timely advice to friends and family during this difficult time,’ Superintendant Massingham said.

A post-mortem examination of Eileen’s body will be carried out on Tuesday and her son’s in coming days.

‘The scene was confronting and has been described as an (alleged) frenzied attack on the two deceased persons,’ Superintendant Massingham said.

‘So our forensic officers have been in on a couple of occasions now. The scene is quite traumatic in terms of a large amount of blood that is present.’

Neighbours told Daily Mail Australia they never spoke to the family-of-three since they moved in about a year ago, beyond a wave or polite hello.

An office chair with a patterned mat lying on it sits in front of the garage with two forensic markers around it and a plastic bottle lying on the ground, where he is believed to have waited for police to arrive

Other friends arrived on Monday morning but were too distressed to speak, some collapsing to their knees after lying flowers around the letterbox

The quiet cul-de-sac, named for former US President Calvin Coolidge in what is known as ‘Presidents Estate’ where all the streets are named for one, is quiet and home to many multicultural families.

The home where she died was one of two properties Eileen owned, the other being a three-bedroom house in nearby Runcorn where she once lived with Mr Du.

The former couple also owned an apartment in South Brisbane until they sold it for $560,000 in May 2015.

She bought the Coolidge Court house in February 2008 for $515,000 but in recent years rented it out, unsuccessfully trying to sell it in 2018.