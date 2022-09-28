Father of Italy’s next PM was jailed for drug smuggling in Spain, it emerges

<!–

The late father of the woman who will become Italy’s next prime minister was sentenced to nine years in prison in Spain for drug trafficking, the Mallorcan press has revealed.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni’s father, Francesco, left his family when she was just two years old to move to the Canary Islands.

The 45-year-old, who is forming a coalition with Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi after his electoral success on Sunday, revealed in her 2021 autobiography ‘I Am Giorgia’ that she stopped seeing him when she was 11.

She said her last contact with the accountant-turned-restaurant owner before he died of leukemia two years ago was a birthday telegram he sent her when she was 13.

Today, the respected Mallorcan newspaper Diario de Mallorca revealed that he was sentenced to nine years in prison in September 1996 after he was caught trying to smuggle 1,500 kilos of cannabis resin from Morocco on a French-flagged yacht a year earlier.

He reported that he received the longest sentence of the four people arrested for the drug stash after he took the blame and claimed that he had misled them into thinking they were going on a pleasure cruise.

The other three detainees, described as three younger relatives including two stepchildren, are said to have received sentences of four years in prison each.

El Diario de Mallorca, which unearthed the details of the trial at the Palma Provincial Court after covering it at the time, said that the Menorcan port of Mahón was not the intended final destination, but that they ended up there according to Francesco after his colleagues saw the drug and Volo in a rage.

Revealing fascinating details about Giorgia’s father’s troubled past, it reported that he told trial judges that he agreed to smuggle the drugs from North Africa to Italy for just over £268,000 after falling on hard times following the collapse of your restaurant business in the Canary Islands.

The drug arrests are said to have occurred on September 25, 1995 after cannabis resin was discovered aboard a yacht named Cool Star.

The discovery was related to a storm at that time that was also adduced as a reason for them to be diverted to the port of Mahón.

Francesco, better known by his nickname Franco, stood twice in regional elections in Mallorca after being released from prison according to local reports, once in 2007 and once in 2011.

Although his daughter is a far-right nationalist, he has been described as a communist.

Meloni has put traditional family values ​​at the center of her campaign, using the slogan: ‘God, country and family’.

In a 2019 speech that went viral, she proudly declared to her supporters in Rome: “I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am a Christian.”

According to France24Meloni has a strong bond with her sister Arianna, who like her was involved in politics from a young age, and whom Meloni described as ‘the most important person in my life’ before their daughter Ginevra was born in 2016.

Giorgia, raised by her mother Anna Paratore, said in television interviews during the election campaign when asked about her feelings after her father’s death: “I didn’t feel hate or disgust.” I did not feel anything.

“It was as if a television character had died.”