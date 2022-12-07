Father of girl raped in trans toilet slams grand jury after failing to find school responsible

The father of a girl raped in a trans bathroom has criticized a grand jury for failing to find Loudoun County school officials criminally responsible for the incident, despite a report revealing they lied to the parents.

Scott Smith fought for justice for his teenage daughter after her 15-year-old classmate assaulted her while she was at school in May 2021 in Virginia.

The boy, who identifies as a girl and was wearing a skirt, was convicted of sexually assaulting two girls at two different schools in May and October last year.

Scott was also photographed with a bloody mouth after being beaten and dragged from a school board meeting where teachers lied about never receiving reports of sexual assaults in girls’ bathrooms.

Scott Smith has criticized a grand jury in Virginia for not having ‘more teeth’ in its report on how they should have handled a sexual assault in a transgender bathroom.

Her daughter was pinned to the floor and assaulted by the boy inside a bathroom, and a teacher later testified that she saw two sets of feet but did not interfere.

The case became the hot topic of a heated debate in Loudoun County over the rights of transgender students and parental freedom of expression.

Initially, Scott and his wife Jessica requested that the boy receive rehabilitation treatment, rather than go directly to jail.

But after the second incident came to light, Scott has now branded the teen a ‘psychopath’, warning that ‘we will hear from him again’.

A special report found that the second assault could have been prevented, and school district administrators lied to parents in an attempt to cover up the controversy over the transgender bathroom policy.

Scott also criticized the grand jury for not holding the school and teachers criminally, but merely recommending what they might do differently going forward.

Scott and Jessica say they were devastated after finding out the teen had a record, calling him a “psychopath” and a “sexual predator.”

A report on how the school district handled it said the second assault was “preventable” but denied there was a coordinated cover-up.

The school had previously denied any allegations had been made and claimed the teen had been wearing a “kilt” instead of a skirt during the attack.

Speaking to Fox News, Scott said: ‘They just lie, lie, lie. I can show you the photo of what it looked like that day, it’s on my phone.

There was no kilt about it. I think he decided who he was and what he was on a daily basis.

“I have since seen evidence that unfortunately my wife and I fought very hard to get treatment for this child and then evidence was revealed to us after the fact that this child is a psychopath.

“He is a sexual predator and unfortunately we will hear from him again.”

The report found that Landon County Public Schools administrators were ‘looking out for their own interests’ rather than the interest of the school.

He went on to say: ‘This invariably led to a striking lack of openness, transparency and accountability for both the public and the special grand jury.

Amanda Shallant (pictured) spoke during a school board meeting last week while holding a sign that read: “LCPS Protects Rapists.”

Superintendent Scott Ziegler claimed on June 22 that he had received “no reports” of sexual assault in the school bathrooms. On May 28, the day it happened, he sent this email to his colleagues confirming that he had been reported. ‘This afternoon, a student alleged that a student sexually assaulted her in the bathroom’

“There were multiple decision points for senior LCPS administrators, including the superintendent, to be transparent and step in and alter the sequence of events leading up to the October 6, 2021 BRHS sexual assault.

‘They failed at every juncture. We also believe that the kidnapping and sexual assault of a student at Broad Run High School on October 6 could have been and should have been prevented.

The boy was still on the run three hours after the assault, and during that time Principal Tim Flynn tried to get a no-entry letter against Scott, who arrived and was upset about what happened to his daughter.

The school board has been routinely accused of pushing an ultra-liberal agenda between children and parents and silencing those who disagree with them.

The scandal even entered the Virginia gubernatorial race, sparking the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, who accused the Loudon school board of a cover-up while warning: ‘What tragedy awaits our children?’

Dozens of parents attended rallies and school board meetings to voice their concerns about the allegations and cover up

A warrant for his arrest was issued two months later on two counts of forcible sodomy, and the student was released and transferred to Broad Run High School. He previously had been attending Stone Bridge High School, pictured

Letters were sent to families offering counseling services to those who might have been affected by the shock caused by Scott but did not mention the sexual assault.

Loudoun Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler, his deputy superintendent and his chief of staff learned that the boy had sexually assaulted a student.

Loudoun County Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has apologized for failing to provide a “safe” environment for students.

A warrant for his arrest was issued two months later on two counts of forcible sodomy, and the student was released and transferred to Broad Run High School.

He received only a verbal warning, despite previous reports that the student allegedly behaved inappropriately with the girls in his class.

The student grabbed a student who walked him to class, strangled her until she couldn’t breathe, then sexually assaulted her at her second school in October.

The boy, whom DailyMail.com is not naming because he is a minor, was defended by his mother on all the allegations.

Speaking to DailyMail.com in November, he said: “He’s a 15-year-old boy who wanted to have sex in the bathroom, with someone who was willing.”

“And they’re misrepresenting this enough to make it a hot political issue.”

Despite his androgynous style and his declaration that he is ‘pansexual’, the boy’s mother insisted that he is not the bogeyman of gender fluidity in a culture war over transgender politics.

The report said there was a “stunning lack of openness, transparency, and accountability to both the public and the special grand jury.”

“I’d wear a skirt one day and then the next day I’d wear jeans and either a T-shirt or a polo shirt or a hoodie,” she explained.

“He was trying to find himself and that involved all kinds of styles. I think he was doing it because he gave him the attention he needed and was desperately seeking.’

A spokesperson for the Loundoun County School District said in a statement: “In a press release dated January 15, 2022, Attorney General Miyares alleged that LCPS covered up a sexual assault at the school for political purposes.”

‘To the best of our knowledge, this allegation was not true and, after conducting an eight-month investigative process, during which he had the ability to interview any LCPS employee, Board member and anyone else outside of the LCPS community that it deemed relevant, and during which it had access to virtually any LCPS record that was not legally privileged, the Special Grand Jury did not cite any evidence to support this serious allegation or reach any such conclusion in its Report.’