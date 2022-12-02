Father of a baby left to die by his mom while she went SHOPPING welcomes his sentence in jail

The former partner of a cannabis-smoking mother who was imprisoned for letting their son die by leaving him alone in his bed in sweltering temperatures welcomed her prison sentence, saying: “She’s a child molester who got what she deserved.”

Stacey Davis, 35, left her one-year-old son Ethan Davis alone in his bed with a fractured skull for two hours while she ran some errands and visited a park near her home in Melksham, Wiltshire, in June 2018.

Ethan was trapped in a room with all windows closed and no fans in use as the temperature rose to 27C.

He was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

Davis, who didn’t check on her son for an hour after returning home, even though he had a serious head injury she said was from a fall, was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison on a felony count of child abuse.

On Facebook, he wrote, “So a long four and a half years is finally over today, Stacey Davis has gone to prison for two years for cruelty and neglect to my son Ethan.

“Me and my family are extremely emotional and happy that she got what she deserved. And to everyone who supported her and stood up for her, I hope you feel like complete idiots and I hope you feel ashamed, she is a child molester and has paid the price by going to jail.”

Mr Turvey said Davis had taunted him and his family at a previous hearing at Salisbury Crown Court when her sentencing was postponed.

He added: ‘It’s crazy that the person convicted of child abuse against my late baby boy had the audacity to look at me and my family and say ‘disgrace’ just because her sentencing was postponed. Just shows she’s not sorry.’

The child was rushed to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on 27 June 2018, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Davis appeared in Salisbury Crown Court yesterday to be sentenced, having previously pleaded guilty to an offense of child abuse. She was jailed for two years.

Davis had relationship and financial problems and struggled to bond with Ethan, a court heard

Prosecutor Simon Jones previously told a court that an autopsy showed Ethan had suffered a significant head injury — a six-inch fracture to the skull — but the cause of death had not yet been determined.

In a police interview, Davis told detectives that her son fell to the floor and hit his head — and despite the swelling, bruising and obvious suffering, she failed to get him to the hospital.

Mr Jones said: ‘Any reasonable parent would have noticed the distress and sought medical attention.’

Forensic investigator Nicola Anderson also determined that there was a lot of cannabis in Ethan’s hair.

She said this was consistent with Davis regularly smoking the drug around Ethan.

But Davis representative Mark Ashley argued that her case was a “classic example of postpartum depression.”

Ethan was born prematurely by cesarean section and required colon surgery immediately after birth, resulting in a two-month hospital stay.

Mr. Ashley told the court that Davis was having relationship problems, financial problems and was struggling to bond with Ethan.

She did not often visit him in the hospital and blamed the inability to get lifts from relatives.

Mr. Ashley added: “Not only was she suffering from it, she was handling it the wrong way – she was smoking cannabis.”

But Judge Richard Parkes, KC, then stepped in and said, “It was incredibly stupid, go out and do it.”

Mr Ashley also said Davis was afraid to take Ethan to hospital with an injury after social services had previously taken him out of care due to a suspected broken leg.

Ethan was returned to her care when it was found that the injury was nonexistent and there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.

He told the court that Davis worked with Turning Point to stop her cannabis use, but smoked it that week because she was “under extreme stress.”

Mr Ashley asked the judge to consider a suspended sentence and added: ‘Everyone involved is trying to rebuild their lives, she’s trying to rebuild hers.

“The case has been hanging over her head for years, she is very worried about the arrest.”

But Judge Parkes, KC, described Davis’s behavior as “thoroughly selfish” before sentencing her to two years in prison.

He told the defendant, “There is no evidence that you or his father caused Ethan’s death, there is no suggestion that you did. The sad fact is that you failed very badly in your duty to Ethan as his mother.

“He suffered a six-inch skull fracture one to three weeks before his death, probably as a result of a blunt impact with considerable force.

“You didn’t seek medical attention for the head injury. Any normal parent would put the child’s health above all else. It is clear that you have failed him twice, including the day of this death.

“This is compounded by the fact that it happened twice. You left Ethan alone in his bed in a room with a closed window. At one point you sat on a bench and took it with you [a child] to the park and went to a store.

“You took your car to the car wash on the way back. It’s pretty obvious you weren’t in a hurry.

“What’s especially terrible about this episode is that you spent half an hour on the phone sending and receiving messages [when you arrived home]until you went to check on Ethan.

“You hadn’t seen him in nearly three hours, checked.”

Following her sentencing, Detective Superintendent Phil Walker of the Wiltshire Police Department’s Major Crime Investigation Team said: ‘I would like to express my sincere and deepest condolences to the family of this young boy.

‘Davis’ actions on the day her son died fell far short of the duty she owed him as his mother – she should have loved him, cared for him and put his well-being first, as any loving , loving parent would.

“It’s been over four years since he passed away and I know this has been an incredibly difficult time for all who knew and loved him.

“The investigative team worked tirelessly on what was a challenging and extremely disturbing case and their hard work has now followed it to the end.”