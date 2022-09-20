Father of LSU student shot dead in her car says it was a case of ‘wrong place, wrong time’

Paul Rice, Allison Rice’s father, has said the news of her untimely death has devastated the family

The father of a 21-year-old college student who was shot more than 10 times while sitting in her car at a Louisiana railroad crossing has said he believes it was a case of her being in the “wrong place in the wrong place.” ‘. time” that led to her death.

“She’s not one to have enemies. We don’t think she was being stalked or followed,” he told Fox news. “That particular area of ​​Baton Rouge has a history of this kind of activity.”

“It should never have happened, this shouldn’t have happened, it shouldn’t have happened,” Paul told WBRZ.

‘She’s a beautiful child. She had one year left to graduate from LSU, her whole future ahead of her.

Allison Rice, 21, had studied marketing at Louisiana State University and was preparing for an internship for her tragic murder

Friends and family have paid tribute to her, as well as her favorite snacks, in the street where she was shot

A cross with Allie’s face in the middle is nailed into a telephone pole near where the student was murdered

“When you hear the policeman’s words say, ‘She’s with the coroner now, she didn’t make it.’ They are the most devastating words you can ever hear.”

Allison was on his way home from a night out with friends and was shot and killed near the track around 2:30 a.m. Friday. She was in her car eating French fries at the time of the shooting.

The first time Paul knew something was wrong was at 4:45 a.m. when the police knocked on his door to tell him that his daughter had been the victim of a shooting.

“We were awakened by the barking of our dogs and the ringing of the door,” Rice told Fox.

“The police showed up in the middle of the night for a variety of reasons, things in the neighborhood and stuff, but then they asked, ‘Are you Allison’s father, can we come in, please?’ you knew in that moment it was going to be something terrible. I could never have imagined that the news would be what it was.

Police rushed to the scene after witnesses reported hearing multiple shots around 2:30 a.m. Friday

Authorities discovered several casings near her vehicle, as well as fast food on her lap, but nothing was taken from her car.

Police arrived at the scene around 2:30 am and all that was left later that morning was a pile of broken glass after her car was removed

“All I can really think at this point is that it’s a bad case of the wrong place at the wrong time.”

On Monday afternoon, Baton Rouge police have not identified a suspect or a motive with detectives “lost” to explain the brutal murder of the Geismar student, who has been described by friends as “bright and scintillating.”

“This is being taken very seriously, but despite this there is no indication at this time that there is any indication. They really don’t have an explanation at this point… right now they don’t have the security they need in that particular part of town.”

Paul now has to arrange a funeral for his daughter.

“That’s something that as a parent I should never have to plan a funeral for my child. My mother shouldn’t be involved in her grandchild’s funeral,’ he said. “This is just heartbreaking.”

The Louisiana State University Senior was found in her bullet-ridden car in Baton Rouge after a party with friends at a bar on Government Street less than five minutes from where she was murdered.

It is thought she may have tried to turn around on the tracks when she was shot multiple times through her windshield.

Friends and family paid tribute to her, as well as her favorite snacks, on the street where she was shot, and also put a cross on her face on a telephone pole.

Rice’s aunt Susie Rice Granier described the young woman as a “free spirit” and said she loved to sing and dance

The student had been out with friends prior to the shooting and became trapped behind a train just a few miles from campus when she was murdered

Rice had been waiting for a passing train to clear the crossing when she was shot and sustained injuries to her arm and chest.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the shooting, with Commissioner Murphy Paul saying after the incident, “I just disappeared from the scene before I came here.

“Our detectives are investigating the area. Much of the research effort that goes on behind the scenes. Very sad. Very sad.’

Her family begs the police for answers and begs anyone with information to come forward.

Rice worked as a bartender at The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge, where she worked with her two brothers (pictured together)

Her parents are asking anyone with information to come forward to help the police with their investigation

Sergeant L’Jean McKneely of the Baton Rouge Police Department added: “Chief Paul has worked hard to set up the CCTV systems, we have that center, tried to push it and make it happen to the main corridors for Baton Rouge. Florida Street, Government Street.”

East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome added, “My heart goes out to the family, loved ones and classmates of Allison Rice, a young LSU student who had her whole life ahead of her.

“This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge officers are conducting a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“Our university community is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge. As we welcome students from across our state and across the country, it is paramount that we create a safe environment.”

Rice’s death is the 74th this year in East Baton Rouge Parish, and comes after a string of crimes committed against LSU students.

On August 19, another student was shot during an attempted robbery, and just days later, two separate kidnapping cases took place on campus.

According to the FBI, Baton Rouge has one of the highest murder rates in Louisiana.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.