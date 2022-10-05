Father whose kiss led to two-month-old son's death turned to drink before attacking ex-partner

A doting father whose kiss led to the heartbreaking death of his baby son spiraled into a self-destructive life of drink and drugs, culminating in a terrifying attack on his former partner.

Carl Maclaren, 44, blamed himself after he inadvertently passed the cold sore virus, herpes simplex, to his premature baby, who died of multiple organ failure aged just two months in 2012.

Maclaren had kissed her son when he was just two weeks old, unknowingly passing on a virus that most adults carry without ever knowing it.

A court heard today that he was struggling to come to terms with the death of Kaiden, whose life support system was switched off after he had been battling for life in hospital for six weeks.

During the first Covid lockdown, Maclaren started drinking heavily again, which was the beginning of the end of his relationship with his partner, the mother of his children, Marie Clare McCormick, 37.

Liverpool Crown Court was told he broke into her home following the end of their 12-year relationship earlier this year while she was resting on her bed upstairs on the afternoon of May 11.

She became frightened after hearing the knocking downstairs and Maclaren then came into her room and shouted at her, calling her ‘a slag’ and accusing her of being with someone else, said Paul Blasbery, prosecuting.

The court heard he held her by the hair with one hand and began hitting her with his other hand, causing her to fall to the floor.

Kaiden McCormick pictured at the hospital with his mother Marie Clare McCormick and father Carl Maclaren

Kiss of death: Baby Kaiden McCormick died after contracting a cold virus he caught when he was given a loving kiss by his father Carl Maclaren (th)

Heartbreaking: Kaiden spent six weeks on life support but doctors were unable to save him

Marie Clare said she saw Carl’s heart ‘break in two’ when they found out what had caused Kaiden’s death

She instinctively rolled into a ball to try and protect herself and he stomped on her towards her face and head.

Blasbery said: ‘She was screaming for help and she was scared that the assault wasn’t going to stop and she really thought she was going to be killed.’

The court heard he left the property in Swifts Lane, Netherton, Bootle, shouting: “Look, I’m going to take those children from you.”

She waited for a while and then went downstairs and when she saw her bloody face she asked a friend to pick up her children from school so they wouldn’t see her injuries.

Then she called the police.

At 4:45 p.m., while she was waiting for police, Maclaren returned smelling strongly of alcohol and slurred his words and said he was sorry before being arrested, Blasbery said.

Cold sore virus can be fatal in a baby’s first six weeks Cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV), which is carried by most people but usually lies dormant. It can be caught through physical contact, such as kissing or even breastfeeding. While most adults carry the virus without any health risks, it can be fatal for babies due to their poor immunity. Those in the first six weeks of life are most at risk. While the virus can be notoriously difficult to detect, early signs include a baby not eating, drowsiness, fever, embarrassment and unusual crying. The Royal College of Midwives recommends that anyone with cold sores or symptoms of an impending outbreak should avoid kissing a baby, as HSV is most virulent when the skin is broken.

Jailing 44-year-old Maclaren for three years, the judge, Recorder Nicola Daley, said he had breached the security of the victim’s home by breaking in through a window.

She said that while she was lying on the floor trying to protect herself, he ‘stomped on her repeatedly and punched her. She screamed for help and was afraid that the assault would not stop.’

Recorder Daley said when police arrived they could see the pattern of his trainers on her where he had stamped on her.

In an impact statement, the mother-of-three, who was left with painful bruising and redness, told how she had been left feeling ‘paranoid’ by the vicious attack.

The judge said the tragic death of their young son ‘was part of the argument that day, but it did not give you justification for what you did.’

Maclaren, of Hicks Road, Seaforth, pleaded guilty to burglary involving an attempt to cause Mrs McCormick grievous bodily harm.

The judge also imposed a five-year restraining order.

Jeremy Rawson, defending, said the death of the defendant’s son received publicity, including in a magazine and on daytime TV, and he spiraled down into the use of drugs and alcohol.

Maclaren has two previous convictions involving violence but had never received a prison sentence.

His lawyer said he is ‘repentant’ and, while in custody, has applied for two jobs in prison.

“He says he doesn’t want to drink again or take drugs,” Mr Rawson said.

Maclaren had gone round that day to remonstrate with her over the custody of their children, he added.

After Kaiden’s death, the couple wrote to the Home Secretary asking for more information to begin for expectant mothers and started an e-petition for hospitals to include facts about the virus on leaflets given to new parents.

Kaiden’s parents had been shocked to discover that their baby had contracted the herpes simplex virus, a disease carried by most of the population that usually lies dormant.

At the time of Kaiden’s death Maclaren said: ‘I blame myself but I had no idea.

“If I had, of course I wouldn’t have been around him and he’d still be here today.”

Marie-Claire McCormick said: ‘I asked how was it possible for a baby to have herpes?

‘When he said it was transmitted via the cold sore virus, I looked at Carl and he instinctively touched his lip. At that moment I saw his heart break in two.

‘Carl just broke down. He was completely distraught and kept saying that he blamed himself.

“But I never blamed Carl. All he had ever done was shower our baby with love and affection. He had been the perfect father. I hated to see him punish himself.’