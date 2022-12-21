Father horrified to find scratches on his car bonnet only for CCTV to show his son using a SHOVEL

<!–

A father was horrified after discovering mysterious scratches on the hood of his car – only for CCTV to reveal it was his own son clearing snow with a shovel.

Humphrey Grimmett, 46, viewed footage from outside his home and found that the culprit of the damage, which he expects to cost £1,000, was his seven-year-old.

The video shows his son using a huge shovel to helpfully clear snow from the car, which was purchased just six months ago, on Dec. 12.

Mr Grimmett, from near High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, said: ‘I only saw the scratches on Wednesday, they are absolutely horrible, huge scratches.

“I checked the cameras to see what was happening and there my son used a shovel he found outside from construction work we were doing to get the snow off.

“When he got home from school, I asked him if he knew why there were so many scratches on Dad’s car, and when he said no, I asked if he had taken snow off it.

He looked at me with his big blue eyes and said yes, and when I asked why he did it with a shovel, he said he thought it would be satisfying, bless him.

“The ironic thing is that the car didn’t even go anywhere, it just wanted to help.”