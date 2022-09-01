Father found he was bitten by false widow spider when ‘football-sized’ blister ballooned on his leg

A father feared he’d been shot during a drunken trip to a pub-beer garden with friends – only to discover it was a horrific reaction to a bite from a false widow when a blister the size of a football blew out of his leg .

Nathan Green, 50, felt the “tickling” moment when the eight-legged devil lowered his fangs into the back of his right calf while out with friends, but he thought nothing of it and just brushed off the irritating.

The manager of the tugboat company fell into bed shivering and unwell, and woke up the next day feeling ‘as if he had been run over’—for fear that he had fallen victim to a dripping drink.

But 24 hours later, when a football-sized blister bubbled up on his right calf and swelled threefold on his leg, his wife Dawn Green ordered him to go to the emergency room.

There, doctors assessed his bright red and swollen leg and revealed it was a reaction to a spider bite.

Stomach-churning photos show yellow blisters on the father of three’s leg before doctors were forced to puncture and drain them — leaving him with a foot-long patch of rough, painful skin.

Nathan Green’s leg exploded to triple its size and a football-sized blister appeared on his calf after being bitten by a fake widow at the pub

Three months into his ordeal, Nathan’s leg has almost completely healed and he is now urging people to be wary of the minor terrors and, if bitten, seek immediate medical attention.

Nathan, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, said: ‘You wouldn’t think a little spider could do so much damage, it’s unbelievable.

‘I’ve jumped on boats and oil rigs all over the world and I’ve walked through jungles and swum in rivers, you name it, I’ve done it, and I go to a pub and get bitten.

‘Before [this happened]if my family saw a spider I would pick it up with my hand, open the window and throw them out, they didn’t worry me at all.

“But after being beaten like that, I’m careful.

“If it has a skull on its back or looks like it has a skull, they get it.”

Nathan entered the beer garden of a pub around 4pm on Sunday, June 12, and spent the afternoon with friends listening to music and drinking beer.

An hour after his visit, Nathan, who was wearing jeans and Chelsea boots, felt something on his leg but brushed it off.

When he got home at 10pm he felt bad and continued to feel sick on Monday [June 13th].

Green, 50, visited the emergency room at the request of his wife Dawn Green, and the blister was cut and drained while he was on an antibiotic IV drip

Nathan went to the emergency department at James Paget University Hospital in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on June 14, where doctors cut and drained the blisters and put him on an IV of antibiotics.

Nathan said, ‘I was in the beer garden on Sunday, it’s my day off and I like to sit there, listen to the band and have a few beers.

“It was a hot day and I was out in the garden enjoying and talking with my friends.

“I felt something go up and tickle my leg a little bit, so I brushed my leg like you do. I didn’t really think much of it.

‘I drank very happily and when I got home I started shaking and feeling cold. I felt very rough and remember thinking ‘this isn’t right’.

“The next morning I woke up and felt like I had been run over, I couldn’t go to work.

“I felt so bad, I thought someone gave me a spike. I felt really, really sick.

‘The woman said’ are you okay? You really don’t look good.”

“Tuesday morning I woke up and from my knee to my ankle it was bright red, about three times the size it should be and it was rock hard.

“Then I saw this blister on the back of my leg and within an hour it had doubled in size.

“By the time I got to the emergency room it had become a small football, every time I looked at it it got bigger. I’m damn glad my wife let me go.

The woman looked at it and said, ‘You were bitten by a false widow spider.’

“She cut the blister and took out all the stuff. It was 12 inches by 12 inches, it was a big wound.

Mr Green said the pain from the bite was so severe he needed painkillers to get up

“I was shaking because my body had gone into anaphylactic shock and my leg was so swollen because it was trying to fight what was inside.

“When they cut the blister off it felt like someone had a hot iron and stuck it into the back of my leg, it was that painful.

“It wasn’t the bite that hurt, it was the aftermath.

“They immediately gave me an antibiotic drip, cleaned it, dressed me and told me to come back if it got worse for my follow-up appointment.”

Nathan was sent home with antibiotics and a large bandage that saturated the infected bite area so quickly that it had to be changed every six hours.

Given how infected his leg was, Nathan had to come back before his next scheduled appointment to have it cleaned, redressed, and pumped more IV antibiotics into his system.

Nathan said, ‘They gave me a big pad, actually a big diaper, for the back of my leg.

“This thing drained every six hours and I had to replace it.

“It started to get worse, so I went back. They cleaned and wiped it, along with other tests, and confirmed that I had been bitten by a false widow spider.

‘I told them’ [pub staff] and they sprayed it all just in case.

“The nightmare pretty much lasted for the next three weeks, but it got smaller.”

Nathan said the pain caused by the little critter was so severe he needed co-codamol to stand and is now urging everyone to seek medical attention.

Nathan said, ‘It’s up there with the worst pain I’ve ever felt, I don’t wish this on my worst enemy.

“Three weeks later I was still stumbling like an old man.

“The hospital said if I left it later it would have caused more damage to my leg.

“My advice to anyone who has been bitten is to get it checked out. I’m a hardened ‘I-work-till-I-drop’ type of guy and I’m glad my wife insisted I go to the emergency room.”

In the coming weeks, venomous spiders will enter our homes and reproduce, experts warn.

Britons are urged to stock up on drugs to treat bites from false widows – which could be deadly.

St John Ambulance has issued the stark warning as temperatures are set to drop now that summer is over.

False widow spiders have a nasty bite that can cause anaphylaxis that is potentially life-threatening

It said spiders move into our homes to warm up, mate, and reproduce.

Among them will be false widows – our most dangerous arachnid – who can give a nasty bite.

The first aid organization said we need to be prepared to treat them.

A spokesman for St John Ambulance said: ‘With temperatures slowly dropping in the coming weeks, more of us will be seeing spiders emerge from the cold to keep warm and reproduce.

‘So St John Ambulance gives advice on what to do if you’re bitten.

“While reactions to spider bites are generally mild and can usually be treated at home, there has been an increase in false widow spiders biting in recent years.

And while not particularly venomous, its bite can feel like a wasp sting.

More rarely, bites can be severe, causing intense swelling and irritation and an allergic reaction.

‘A severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, can develop in just seconds and can affect the entire body.

“If not treated quickly enough, it can be fatal.”

Steve Hatton, paramedic and chief of clinical operations at St John Ambulance said Britons should ensure home first aid kits are stocked with an epi-pen – if already prescribed – or antihistamines.

He said: ‘For most, spider bites of the British variety are nothing more than an irritation.

“In rare cases, however, a person will have a more severe anaphylactic reaction due to an allergy to the spider venom rather than the actual potency of spider venom, much like a bee or wasp sting.”

“Others can develop secondary complications later on, such as an infection of the surrounding skin, which has more to do with bacteria – normally found on the skin – invading the site of the bite, or by scratching the itchy skin, causing an infection route arises.’

Symptoms of an allergic reaction include a red itchy rash, watery eyes, swelling of the hands, feet and face, abdominal pain, vomiting or diarrhea.

More serious include difficulty breathing, swelling of the tongue and throat with bags around the eyes, confusion and agitation, collapse and unresponsiveness.

In these cases Britons are urged to call 999 or 112 immediately.