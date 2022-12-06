Father confirms daughter Rorie dating Steve Irwin’s son Robert

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The father of Robert Irwin’s new girlfriend, Rorie Buckey, has put the spotlight on his daughter’s budding romance with the famed nature warrior.

Nathan Buckey, who runs a flooring company and is married to Heath Ledger’s sister Kate, confirmed that his teenage daughter Rorie, 18, was dating Steve Irwin’s son when Daily Mail Australia contacted him and said the couple are seal of approval.

The owner of the Perth company declined to comment on the new romance, saying he “didn’t want to go into details.”

The father of Robert Irwin’s new girlfriend, Rorie Buckey, has put the spotlight on his daughter’s budding romance with the famed nature warrior. News of a budding romance broke when the pair were spotted on a beach date nearly three weeks ago

Rorie (left) is the daughter of Heath Ledger’s sister Kate Buckey pictured here in 2018 and her Kate’s husband Nathan. Her twin sister Scarlett is pictured (right)

But when asked if he approved of the relationship, Buckey said emphatically; “Of course, absolutely.”

“But I’d rather leave it at that, thanks anyway.”

It comes nearly three weeks after Rorie and Robert were spotted cuddling on a date at the beach in Queensland.

The young couple looked smitten as they enjoyed burgers and fries from a local Grill’d restaurant and looked out over the ocean.

More recently, the pair were photographed dining at Brisbane’s trendy Hellenika.

The new relationship marks the coming together of two of Australia’s most famous families, both of whom have faced great tragedy.

Robert, 19, (left) and new girlfriend Rorie, 18, (right) were spotted on Monday night on a romantic and intimate date at trendy Hellenika restaurant in Brisbane

Rorie from Perth is the niece of acting legend Heath Ledger and Kate, the sister of daughter Heath Ledger, who owns a design and media production company.

Heath was at the peak of his Hollywood career when he was found dead in January 2008 of an accidental drug overdose.

Kate has since vowed to keep The Dark Knight star’s legacy alive by creating the Heath Ledger Scholarship for promising young Australian actors.

The new relationship marks the coming together of two of Australia’s most famous families, both of whom have faced great tragedy. Rorie from Perth is the niece of the late Heath Ledger who was found dead in January 2008 of an accidental drug overdose

Like Rorie, Robert is no stranger to the sudden loss of a loved one.

His father Steve, known to the world as the “Crocodile Hunter,” died at the age of 44 on September 4, 2006 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray.

Steve is survived by his wife Terri, daughter Bindi and son Robert – who was only three years old when his father died.

Like Heath’s sister, Robert and the Irwin family have vowed to keep Steve’s memory alive through their conservation work at Australia Zoo