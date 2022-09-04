Father charged with murder after police say he intentionally left 1-year-old son in 130 degree car

An Ohio man confessed to murdering his child, police say after the teenage father deliberately left his 1-year-old son in a hot car for five hours when the temperature inside the vehicle rose to 130 degrees on Thursday.

After 19-year-old Landon Parrott took his unresponsive son, Kyler, to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in New Philadelphia, police were notified of the incident.

Parrott initially told detectives that the child had only been in the car for a short time while going to the bathroom.

New Philadelphia is 80 miles south of Cleveland.

The city’s police chief, Michael Goodwin, said in a statement: “During the initial investigation, the detectives discovered inconsistent information given by the father.”

Goodwin said in the statement that, after being confronted with evidence, Parrott “confessed to detectives what had happened to his son.”

Kyler pictured with his parents, Vanessa and Landon, shortly after his birth in June 2021

Parrott is charged with murder, two counts of endangering children and involuntary manslaughter

According to Parrott’s Facebook page, he’s from Mustang, Oklahoma. He has been married to Kyler’s mother since June 2021

Investigators obtained videos showing Parrott leaving his apartment with the child at 8:30 a.m. and was not seen again until 1:50 p.m.

The statement continued: “During the interview, it appeared that this was not a matter of forgetting the child, but a deliberate act so that the child would not cause a nuisance while in the house.”

In an interview with fox8, Capt. Ty Norris of the New Philadelphia Police Department said, “We estimate the interior of the car would have made about 130 degrees.”

During his interview with investigators, Parrott said he was aware of the dangers of leaving children in hot cars, but he didn’t want to be disturbed.

Norris also said the child’s mother, Vanessa, was at work when the tragic incident unfolded.

He added: “We estimate that the interior of the car would have been about 130 degrees and this child was strapped in there in a car seat with no fluids, no air conditioning, nothing.”

Norris continued: “Heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking to see this happen before your very eyes… This is about this poor kid and this poor mother who was just trying to work and pay bills and find justice for both of them.”

On her Facebook page, Vanessa posted a photo of Kyler with the caption, “Mommy loves you so much. Fly high my sweet baby boy. #justiceforkyler.’

It is not clear when the couple moved to Ohio. Vanessa writes on her Facebook page that she moved to Oklahoma City around the time she married her child’s father.

According to Facebook reports, Landon and Vanessa Parrott married in June 2021 shortly before the child’s birth and shortly after graduating from high school.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family pay for medical expenses. The goal of the page is $5,000.

Kyler’s online obituary says he “will be remembered for his sweet nature and gentle manner with animals, even at such a young age, and for his enthusiasm for his best friend Mickey Mouse.”

The tribute goes on to say that Kyler’s funeral will be private, followed by a more public celebration. In lieu of flowers, mourners ask for a donation from Kyler’s mother to help with ongoing expenses.

While his paternal grandparents wrote in a joint Facebook post, “Justice will be done, but the purpose of this is to draw everyone’s attention to the existence of Kyler Phillip Allen Parrott.”

The message continued: “Kyler was an unexpected surprise that immediately changed our world in the best way, from the very beginning. We watched his mother, Vanessa Parrott’s belly, grow as he prepared to make his grand appearance.”

It continued: ‘I wish I could express the loss that has occurred. He was such an active baby, always so curious. And yes, he enjoyed jamming with Britney during his bath time.”

“We want the world to stop and pay attention to him, to know the name Kyler now. Not what happened. Now it’s about him…look at him…know he was here,” his grandparents wrote in their heartbreaking post.

According to Noheatstroke.org, nearly 1,000 children have died of heatstroke since 1998 after being left in cars in the US.

The child’s grandparents also said the paternal grandparents “are also in close contact with Vanessa Parrott.” She is Kyler’s mother and our friendship has developed even further because of this. No matter what anyone thinks they know… they don’t.’

A similar tragedy occurred in New Jersey on Tuesday when Adrianna LeChard, 2, became unresponsive after being trapped in a car in 92-degree heat. The toddler was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

It is not clear whether a charge will follow in that case. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into that incident.

Online records show that Landon Parrott is in custody at the Tuscarawas County Jail after being booked Friday and being held on $250,000 bail.

Nearly 1,000 children in the US have died of heatstroke since 1998 after being left in cars noheatstroke.org. About half of that was because the child was accidentally left in the car.

The website says that in 2022 alone, 22 children have died as a result of being left in hot cars.