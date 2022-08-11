Father caught on CCTV trying to stash expensive GPS system UNDER his baby in Adelaide

<!–

A father was spotted on CCTV stuffing goods from a car shop under his baby in a pram, but a shop assistant says he “understands” why he did it.

The father was caught in an unidentified Adelaide store allegedly stuffing items under his child in a pram, but when the baby made a fuss, he reportedly pulled his waistband and shoved a GPS unit into his pants.

An employee of the car shop said: 7News he understood the actions of the father.

“I know these are difficult times,” he said.

“But you don’t have to go that far.”

He said the store had seen an increase in shoplifting attempts, which only got “worse and worse.”

“In the past three months, we have doubled, if not tripled, the number of stolen and lost goods.”

The father, who entered the store pushing a pram with his baby, was caught on camera allegedly trying to stuff items under the child (pictured)

After the man reportedly tried to stuff things under his baby, he was seen trying to shove an item into his pants.

Recent police statistics in South Australia show that shoplifting in the state has increased by nearly a third in the past 12 months.

Shop owners have fallen victim to a spate of petty crimes as inflation in Australia has escalated and is expected to rise to 7.75 percent in the December quarter of this year.

The Adelaide incident recalled the confrontation between a woman pushing a baby stroller without a baby and a shop assistant out of the front of a Gold Coast Supercheap Auto store in April.

The woman reportedly hid stolen items from the store in her stroller before her escape was foiled by the no-nonsense cashier.

Viral footage (pictured) in April showed an altercation between an alleged thief and a shop assistant at a Supercheap Autos store on the Gold Coast

The man stood in the way of the alleged thief and grabbed the handles of the pram.

Viral images circulated of the woman yelling “Let my baby go,” to which the employee replied, “You don’t even have a baby in it” during the dramatic blockage.

The woman then pushed a bundle from the pram onto the floor.

But instead of a baby, there were a few large and supposedly stolen boxes on the paving stones.

She then left the scene calling the store clerk a “f***head.”

The clerk left the car chain company shortly after when he disagreed with the employee’s handling of the incident.