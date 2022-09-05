Father and Son Killed in car crash on M1 Motorway near Ourimbah Central Coast: NRMA

<!–

Heartbreaking tributes have poured in for a father and son who were killed in a horrific car accident that shocked their local community.

Ewen Jubb, 46, and his son Alex, 14, died on the M1 motorway near Ourimbah on the central coast of NSW while waiting for NRMA roadside assistance on Saturday.

The pair were apprehended on the central reservation of the highway when a Mitsubishi Challenger collided with their Holden Commodore at approximately 9:00 am.

A father and son died in a highway accident on Saturday morning while waiting for NRMA roadside assistance (photo, emergency services at the crash site)

A relative told The Newcastle News that wife and mother Bernadette Jubb received ‘enormous support and assistance from police and other services’ after the shocking crash.

The family lives in Coal Point on Lake Macquarie, on the outskirts of Newcastle, where Ewen worked as a building inspector and Alex attended a local school.

“(They are a) private, loving and hardworking family,” the relative said.

“Alex’s school and friends were notified.”

Alex’s teachers and friends have been offered counseling to help cope with the loss of the boy, but the school has yet to make an official announcement to all parents as it is still awaiting family approval.

Officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit are still investigating the accident and have asked anyone in the area with dashcam footage between 8.15am and 9am to come forward.

Alex Jubb, 14 (right) was killed in the M1 collision near Ourimbah, on the Central Coast of NSW, along with his father Ewen Jubb, 46 (left)

Early reports suggest the SUV lost control of the vehicle and veered off the highway in the father and son’s vehicle, the SUV driver was uninjured

According to initial reports, the father and son had driven onto the median strip and got stuck around 9 a.m. when the SUV lost control of the vehicle and collided with them.

The 27-year-old was not injured in the crash, but was taken to a Wyong hospital for a mandatory check-up.

An off-duty police officer and a nurse attempted to treat Ewen and Alex at the scene.

Anyone with relevant information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers.