Father and son dodge death by a whisker as a raging driver tries to mow them down

CCTV captured the shocking moment when a father and son avoided death by a whisker when an irate driver tried to mow them down after an altercation during a night out.

Clive and Sam Kitchen narrowly escaped death after 26-year-old Luke O’Brien rushed to them in his car around 4:15 a.m. on Christmas Eve last year as they crossed the road.

O’Brien was lurking behind the wheel of his car outside the victims’ home after Mr. Kitchen picked up his son from a night out.

A court heard that O’Brien became enraged and involved in a disagreement with one of the victim’s friends outside the Peppermint bar in central Cardiff.

He then got into his car drunk and drove to the victims’ house with the intention of shooting him in a sadistic revenge plan.

The defendant drove his car quickly in the direction of the two – but the quick-thinking Mr. Kitchen narrowly pulled his son aside, who was walking behind him.

O’Brien, of Ely, Cardiff, known for bodily harm and dangerous driving.

The defendant then drove his car quickly in the direction of the two who were crossing the road in the middle of the road

The two men suffered cuts, bruises and pain to their bodies when they crashed to the ground while dodging the car.

O’Brien later crashed into a bollard before driving home and was arrested by officers at 5:30 a.m.

Officers knocked on his door and said, “Do you know why we’re here?”

O’Brien simple replied, “Yes.”

In a victim statement, Mr Kitchen said he believed the attempt was “premeditated” and carried out with “clear intent”.

He said, “Without my quick actions, Sam would have been killed outright.

“I felt vulnerable and had panic attacks and I’m very nervous crossing the road now. I couldn’t sleep well, I wake up in a blind panic when a car drives by and I have to see who it is.

“Every time my son goes out, I’m constantly thinking, ‘What if Luke comes back and finishes what he started? My wife and I discuss whether Luke will come over to do something about our house or cars or whether he will wait for Luke to come home.

“My son is a big, strong boy, but he was totally exposed and if I hadn’t been in the right place at the right time to get him to safety, I can’t imagine what the consequences would have been.

But the quick-thinking Mr. Kitchen pulled his son, who was walking behind him, to the edge of the road

“He was always the life and soul of the party, but he shuts me down when I try to talk about it.

“He was a very talented footballer but since the incident he has not been able to play the game he loves because he suffers from back pain and soft tissue damage. It made him feel depressed.”

Judge, recorder Simon Hughes said: ‘When you saw them get out of their vehicle and cross the road, you were driving at high speed.

“I’ve looked at the CCTV footage and it’s shocking that you intended to collide with them.

“You and she were very lucky, thanks to Mr. Kitchen’s quick thinking in getting his son out of the way and avoiding more serious injuries.”

O’Brien was sentenced to 21 months in prison and a 22-month driving ban.

He was given a restraining order banning him from contacting the couple for 10 years.