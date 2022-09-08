Father and daughter are killed in California wildfire, mom left suffering burns while trying to flee

A father and daughter were killed and a mother was left badly burned while fleeing one of five wildfires that killed two other people throughout California.

Ian Matthew Compton and his daughter Mikayla Porter were found dead in their car on Tuesday after trying to escape the Fairview Fire in the city of Hemet. Compton’s wife Tina suffered severe burns to her face, back and arms, but is expected to survive.

“They started to leave and I think they had car troubles,” Tim Chitwood, Compton’s wife’s brother, told NBC LA.

Chitwood said a neighbor, who is a firefighter, got his sister out of the car but couldn’t save the others because the flames overtook them.

“The fireman pulled the door open, and then they yanked her out and dragged her away,” he said, describing the dramatic and tragic scene. “The fire got so close it engulfed the car.”

The fire broke out on Monday amid triple-digit temperatures in the small town about 80 miles north of Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the fire covered 19,377 acres and was only 5% contained.

The cause of the fire was investigated. Southern California Edison has notified the California Public Utilities Commission that “circuit activity” occurred just prior to the time the fire was reported, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Further details on what exactly that circuit activity entailed have yet to emerge, and it’s unclear if it was caused by human error.

The other deadly fire is the Mill Fire in Weed, 280 miles north of San Francisco. Authorities are investigating whether a water sprayer used to cool the ash at Roseburg Forest Products Co.’s veneer plant. may have malfunctioned and led to the hot ash causing the fire last Friday.

That fire killed two women, 66 and 73, who were not named, and led to the evacuation of hundreds of people. 107 buildings were destroyed 26 more damaged. The fire covered six square miles at its largest and was 65% under control on Wednesday.

Roseburg released a statement apparently seeking to distance itself from the fire, blaming equipment manufactured by a “third-party supplier.”

They have also created a $50 million fund to help the victims of the fire and rebuild the city.

Roseburg Forest Products said in a press release that its plant produces its own electricity in a cogeneration facility fueled by wood scraps, and the ash ejected is sprayed with cooling water from a “third-party machine.”

“Roseburg is investigating whether the third-party machine did not cool the ash sufficiently, causing the fire,” the press release said.

Roseburg said the fund will help residents with temporary shelter, medical supplies and treatment, transportation, clothing, food and water and childcare.

East of LA, smoke loomed over ski slopes in the San Bernardino Mountains as the Radford Fire fed on wooden stilts south of the Big Bear Lake resort area.

The fire has spread over 1.5 square miles since it was spotted Monday afternoon by a US Forest Service helicopter crew. It was only 2% contained.

In the Sierra Nevada mountains, evacuation orders and warnings were in effect in Placer and El Dorado counties when the one-day-old Mosquito Fire grew to nearly 6.5 square miles without containment.

Several structures and at least 10 cars were burned near the small Gold Rush community of Michigan Bluff.

Michigan Bluff – a historic city – is now itself threatened by the fire.

Near the Oregon border, the Mountain Fire covered more than 18 square miles of Siskiyou County and was 30% contained. It started on September 2.

