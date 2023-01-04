Father, 41, arrested for ‘deliberately’ launching Tesla with family near cliff in California

A father-of-two has been arrested after “deliberately” launching his Tesla with his family into California’s “Devil’s Side” cliff, police said.

Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was charged with attempted murder and child molestation after he, his wife and their two children, four and seven, were found 250 feet deep on a cliff on Monday.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) determined that “based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable reasons to believe that this incident was an intentional act.”

Patel will be admitted to the San Mateo County Jail after being released from the hospital, where he will be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

California Highway Patrol believes the accident was “intentional.”

His wife Neha, also 41, was also injured and his children had minor injuries.

CHP also said it was unsure what “driving mode” the Tesla was in when the crash occurred, but that it “does not appear to be a contributing factor to this incident.”

The agency did not elaborate on why Patel was believed to have deliberately driven his family off the cliff.

Authorities said they first received a call about a Tesla that skidded off California’s scenic Highway 1 near Pacifica around 10:50 a.m. Monday and tumbled off the bluff south of the Tom Lantos tunnel.

Robin Johnson drove by at the time and remembered thinking, “Wow, he’s driving extremely fast to make that exit.” You shouldn’t even be going that way.’

“And I can see in my rearview mirror that this car just goes over the edge and goes straight down,” she told NBC Bay Area.

Johnson said that’s when she decided to call 911.

About 30 to 50 rescuers immediately arrived on the scene and tried to reach the electric vehicle, which was estimated to be about 80 meters below the highway.

Rescue teams used ropes to descend the ramp carrying Jaws of Life to breach the door, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

They did not expect to find anyone alive in the vehicle and were surprised to find all four people alive and conscious.

At that time, the crews first worked to the children from the car, KTVU reports, and could hoist them on the road with ropes. Once back on land, they were placed on stretchers and assessed for any injuries.

But the authorities still had to save the parents – and they needed air support to do that.

Dramatic videos posted online by CalFire showed helicopters hovering over the water to pick up the adults and take them to a landing site where first responders waited for them.

The helicopter pilots made sure to keep a safe distance from each other and the rocky cliff as they dug through the wreckage to rescue the parents.

After being released, the entire family was promptly transported to Stanford Medical Center.

“Unfortunately, things like this are what we came here for,” Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief with Coastside Fire Protection District, said in a statement. “And it was nothing short of a miracle that they survived.”