Father, 32, becomes EIGHTH person to die in horror crash that also killed his wife and children

A father of four, whose wife and children were all killed when his van was hit in a horrific head-on collision with a wrong-way driver, has also died after succumbing to critical injuries.

Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, was driving a Chevrolet full-size van with his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children, ages 5 to 13 when it collided with a car on Interstate 90 around 2 a.m. Sunday. . in McHenry County, about 50 miles from Chicago.

Illinois state police said Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, Illinois was driving the wrong way on I-90 in a 2010 Acura TSX for “unknown reasons” when she crashed into Dobosz’s van. Both vehicles caught fire in the collision.

Fernandez was found dead at the scene, state raiders said, along with all the passengers in the van, including Thomas’ wife, four children and another child believed to have been a friend of the eldest Dobosz daughter.

Thomas was the sole survivor of the crash but was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with serious injuries where he died last night.

The aftermath of the scene revealed that both vehicles had been destroyed in the crash and the van had been set on fire

Scene from the crash on I-90 when Jennifer Fernandez, 22, for ‘unknown reasons’ drove the wrong way on the freeway and crashed into the van. Both vehicles caught fire in the collision

Local Illinois man Alan Wiedmeyer told DailyMail.com he was on his way to a fishing tournament in the early hours of Sunday morning when he was nearly hit head-on by a car that had made a sudden U-turn on I-90 in front of him. .

“He drove straight for me, as I was in the middle lane, and luckily I was able to swerve before he hit me,” he said, adding that he flashed his lights at them, but the car kept moving. “The cars behind me also got out of the way just in time.”

Wiedmeyer said about 10-15 minutes later he received text messages from other tournament goers warning him that I-90 was closed after two vehicles collided and caught fire.

“Immediately my mind went to the car going the wrong way,” he said.

“My heart sank, especially when I found out that five children had lost their lives,” Wiedmeyer said.

“I also felt guilty that I could have stopped it and hit the other vehicle before it got to them,” he added.

“I have a two-year-old of my own and I can’t imagine losing a child in such a horrific accident.”

The five children killed in the crash were two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, all from Rolling Meadows. Their names have not been released.

The children of Dobosz are pictured here. All four were killed, along with another child. They were 5-13 years old

A charred van is towed from a crash site in Illinois. A mother and five children were among seven killed when a wrong-way driver hit the van early on Sunday

The fiery accident happened around 2:11 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, Illinois, about 50 miles from Chicago. Seven people were killed, including five children

“When you find out they’re people you’ve known for years, it hits a little harder,” says David Moreno, a neighbor of the Dobosz family.

“Losing your family in such a split second won’t be easy for anyone.”

“I understand that one of the oldest daughters had a friend with him,” Moreno added. “I know it will be devastating to the community to know it was someone people knew.”

Lauren Dobosz’ colleague Kenny Felton said she started working at Lulu’s Gaming in Rolling Meadows two months ago and described her as creative and always willing to help.

“She loved her children and her husband,” Felten said. “That was her life.”

“He will face a difficult road when he finds out what happened and he wishes them all the best, and anything we can do, we will be there for them,” he added.

Other neighbors along Owl Drive in Rolling Meadows told FOX 32 Chicago that the kids would always say hello.

They said the couple cared for elderly grandparents who had lived in the house on Owl Drive for some time.

Investigators are working to determine why Fernandez drove in the wrong direction in the deadly crash that sparked another collision.

