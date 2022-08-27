Fatal tractor accident in Alligator Creek, Mackay, central Queensland kills one, injures another

<!–

An elderly man has been killed and another man seriously injured in a tragic tractor accident on a remote site in central Queensland

The fatal accident happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at a private property in Alligator Creek, south of Mackay.

An 87-year-old man died at the scene, while a 57-year-old man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in stable condition after being seriously injured.

Queensland Police told Daily Mail Australia: ‘The death is not treated as suspicious.’

The police are preparing a report for the coroner.