Fatal tractor accident in Alligator Creek, Mackay, central Queensland kills one, injures another
Man, 87, dies in tragic tractor accident while 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries
- Man, 87, killed in tractor accident at Alligator Creek, near Mackay, Queensland
- Accident happened around 7 a.m. on the remote private property on Saturday
- Elderly man died at the scene, 57-year-old seriously injured taken to hospital
- Queensland police said death is not being treated as suspicious
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
An elderly man has been killed and another man seriously injured in a tragic tractor accident on a remote site in central Queensland
The fatal accident happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at a private property in Alligator Creek, south of Mackay.
An 87-year-old man died at the scene, while a 57-year-old man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in stable condition after being seriously injured.
An 87-year-old man was killed in a tractor accident on Saturday morning in Alligator Creek, south of Mackay, Queensland.
The 87-year-old man died at the scene, while a 57-year-old man was transferred to Mackay Base Hospital in stable condition after being seriously injured.
Queensland Police told Daily Mail Australia: ‘The death is not treated as suspicious.’
The police are preparing a report for the coroner.