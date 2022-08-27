WhatsNew2Day
Fatal tractor accident in Alligator Creek, Mackay, central Queensland kills one, injures another

Australia
By Jacky

Man, 87, dies in tragic tractor accident while 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries

  • Man, 87, killed in tractor accident at Alligator Creek, near Mackay, Queensland
  • Accident happened around 7 a.m. on the remote private property on Saturday
  • Elderly man died at the scene, 57-year-old seriously injured taken to hospital
  • Queensland police said death is not being treated as suspicious

By Tom Heaton for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:29, 27 August 2022 | Updated: 10:29, 27 August 2022

An elderly man has been killed and another man seriously injured in a tragic tractor accident on a remote site in central Queensland

The fatal accident happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at a private property in Alligator Creek, south of Mackay.

An 87-year-old man died at the scene, while a 57-year-old man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in stable condition after being seriously injured.

An 87-year-old man was killed in a tractor accident on Saturday morning in Alligator Creek, south of Mackay, Queensland.

Queensland Police told Daily Mail Australia: ‘The death is not treated as suspicious.’

The police are preparing a report for the coroner.

